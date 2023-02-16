News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
Middle East
2023-02-16 | 15:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake was felt across Lebanon on Thursday evening. The earthquake's epicenter is on the border between the Syrian and Turkish coasts.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Middle East
earthquake
Lebanon
Syria
Turkey
Cyprus
magnitude
Beirut
Next
Turkey earthquake could result in loss of up to 1 percent of country's GDP in 2023
Al Qaeda's new leader Adel has $10 million bounty on his head
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
03:58
Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region
Middle East
03:58
Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region
0
Middle East
15:22
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
Middle East
15:22
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD
0
Variety
12:17
Culture Minister prevents Edison cinema building's demolition
Variety
12:17
Culture Minister prevents Edison cinema building's demolition
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
03:58
Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region
Middle East
03:58
Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region
0
Middle East
11:31
Turkey earthquakes to cost insurers $2.4 billion
Middle East
11:31
Turkey earthquakes to cost insurers $2.4 billion
0
Middle East
10:21
Iraq PM risks new crisis as tensions with Kurds resurface
Middle East
10:21
Iraq PM risks new crisis as tensions with Kurds resurface
0
Middle East
10:14
Iraqi soldiers killed in clashes with suspected IS cell
Middle East
10:14
Iraqi soldiers killed in clashes with suspected IS cell
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:21
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis
Lebanon News
05:21
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis
0
Variety
2023-01-13
Nassar adds Saydet AL Khalas Church to religious tourism map
Variety
2023-01-13
Nassar adds Saydet AL Khalas Church to religious tourism map
0
Middle East
2023-01-18
UAE energy minister expects hydrogen element in revised energy strategy
Middle East
2023-01-18
UAE energy minister expects hydrogen element in revised energy strategy
0
Middle East
06:39
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
Middle East
06:39
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
15:22
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
Middle East
15:22
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
2
Middle East
06:39
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
Middle East
06:39
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD
News Bulletin Reports
12:41
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD
4
Lebanon News
05:21
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis
Lebanon News
05:21
US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis
5
World
06:49
Russia strikes across Ukraine as push for embattled Bakhmut grinds on
World
06:49
Russia strikes across Ukraine as push for embattled Bakhmut grinds on
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Here is why BDL buys USD from the market
News Bulletin Reports
09:50
Here is why BDL buys USD from the market
7
World
10:07
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
World
10:07
Ukraine pounded by missiles, Russia eyes capturing Bakhmut by April
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Hezbollah, Amal stall presidential elections in a situation worse than 2014
News Bulletin Reports
10:52
Hezbollah, Amal stall presidential elections in a situation worse than 2014
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store