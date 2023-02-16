5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus

Middle East
2023-02-16 | 15:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake was felt across Lebanon on Thursday evening. The earthquake's epicenter is on the border between the Syrian and Turkish coasts.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Middle East

earthquake

Lebanon

Syria

Turkey

Cyprus

magnitude

Beirut

LBCI Next
Turkey earthquake could result in loss of up to 1 percent of country's GDP in 2023
Al Qaeda's new leader Adel has $10 million bounty on his head
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
03:58

Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region

LBCI
Middle East
15:22

5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:41

Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD

LBCI
Variety
12:17

Culture Minister prevents Edison cinema building's demolition

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
03:58

Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region

LBCI
Middle East
11:31

Turkey earthquakes to cost insurers $2.4 billion

LBCI
Middle East
10:21

Iraq PM risks new crisis as tensions with Kurds resurface

LBCI
Middle East
10:14

Iraqi soldiers killed in clashes with suspected IS cell

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-13

Nassar adds Saydet AL Khalas Church to religious tourism map

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-18

UAE energy minister expects hydrogen element in revised energy strategy

LBCI
Middle East
06:39

4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app