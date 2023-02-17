News
Israel steps up talks With Saudi Arabia over ties to combat Iran
Middle East
2023-02-17 | 13:48
Israel steps up talks With Saudi Arabia over ties to combat Iran
Israel’s new government has stepped up US-backed talks with Saudi Arabia on developing closer military and intelligence ties in light of growing concerns about Iran, according to several people familiar with the discussions.
Officials from the two countries held exploratory meetings ahead of the recent US-Gulf Cooperation Council Working Group gathering on defense and security in Riyadh, six people said, asking not to be identified as the talks are private. Further engagement is expected to take place in Prague to coincide with the Munich Security Conference starting Friday, three of the people said.
Bloomberg
