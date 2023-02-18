Earthquake death toll passes 45,000; many still missing in flattened apartments

Twelve days after the quake hit, workers from Kyrgyzstan tried to save a Syrian family of five from the rubble of a building in Antakya city in southern Turkey.



Three people, including a child, were rescued alive. The mother and father survived but the child died later of dehydration, the rescue team said. One older sister and a twin did not make it.



"We heard shouts when we were digging today an hour ago. When we find people who are alive, we are always happy," Atay Osmanov, a member of the rescue team, told Reuters.



Ten ambulances waited on a nearby street that was blocked to traffic to allow the rescue work.



Workers asked for complete silence and for everybody to crouch or sit as the teams climbed further up to the top of the rubble of the building where the family was found to listen for any more sounds using an electronic detector.



As rescue efforts continued one worker yelled into the rubble: “Take a deep breath if you can hear my voice."



Workers later stopped the search operations as excavators arrived and climbed up the rubble to begin clearing it.



The death toll in Turkey stands at 39,672 from the quake, the country's worst modern disaster, while neighboring Syria has reported more than 5,800 deaths. Syria's toll has not changed for days.





