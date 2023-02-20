IAEA says it is in discussions with Iran after report of enrichment

2023-02-20 | 05:10
IAEA says it is in discussions with Iran after report of enrichment
IAEA says it is in discussions with Iran after report of enrichment

The UN nuclear watchdog said on Sunday it was in discussions with Iran about the results of recent verification work there soon after a Bloomberg News report that it had detected uranium enriched to 84 percent purity, which is close to weapons grade.

Iran has been enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity since April 2021. Three months ago it started enriching to that level at a second site, Fordow, which is dug into a mountain. Weapons grade is around 90 percent.
 
"The IAEA is aware of recent media reports relating to uranium enrichment levels in Iran," the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Twitter. "The IAEA is discussing with Iran the results of recent Agency verification activities and will inform the IAEA Board of Governors as appropriate."
 
The IAEA declined to comment to Reuters before issuing the tweet.

The IAEA, which inspects Iran's nuclear facilities, flags significant developments in Iran's activities either in ad hoc reports to the 35-nation Board of Governors or regular quarterly ones issued before board meetings.
 
Diplomats said on Sunday evening that the IAEA so far had not issued any such report.

Bloomberg reported earlier on Sunday that the IAEA was trying to clarify how Iran enriched uranium to 84 percent, citing two senior diplomats.

Reuters was not able to independently confirm the report.

"Inspectors need to determine whether Iran intentionally produced the material, or whether the concentration was an unintended accumulation within the network of pipes connecting the hundreds of fast-spinning centrifuges used to separate the isotopes," Bloomberg reported.
 
It added that the detected material could have been "mistakenly accumulated because of technical difficulties in operating the centrifuge cascades — something that has happened before", citing one of the diplomats.
 

EU to include Iranian judges on sanctions list
Blinken, in Turkey, urges speedy Nordics accession to NATO
