News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel in turmoil as parliament to hold first reading of judicial reforms
Middle East
2023-02-20 | 05:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel in turmoil as parliament to hold first reading of judicial reforms
The Israeli parliament was set to hold a first reading on Monday of judicial reforms promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist government, which have sent opponents into the streets in increasingly raucous protests.
Wielding 64 of the Knesset's 120 seats, Netanyahu looked likely to win eventual ratification for the two bills, one an amendment of a quasi-constitutional "basic law" on the justice system and the other overhauling a selection system for judges.
The political opposition, dominated by centrist and secular parties, have sought to slow the process in often-acrimonious parliamentary review sessions. They have also encouraged the weekly mass-demonstrations that have spread in major cities.
Polls have found that most Israelis want the reforms slowed to allow for dialogue with its critics, or shelved altogether.
Ahead of the afternoon reading in the plenum, protesters posted online videos of themselves trying to prevent lawmakers from Netanyahu's coalition leaving for the Knesset in Jerusalem. Police said eight people were arrested for disorderly conduct and traffic rerouted after demonstrators blocked some roads.
"Demonstrators who talk about democracy are themselves bringing about the end of democracy when they deny elected delegates the fundamental right in a democracy - to vote," Netanyahu said in a statement.
The government says the reforms are designed to end overreach into politics by an unrepresentative Supreme Court. Critics say Netanyahu - who is on trial on graft charges that he denies - wants to curb Supreme Court oversight of legislation and to give the executive too much sway in appointing judges.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid tweeted that demonstrations - which have been amplified by economists' warnings of investor flight - would mount "in the fight for the soul of the nation".
But Lapid echoed Netanyahu's condemnation of protesters, who were seen in online video footage telling a coalition lawmaker, Tally Gotliv, that she could not take her autistic daughter out of their home. By mid-morning, Gotliv had arrived in the Knesset.
"The more we hear calls here for bloodshed, God forbid, for public disorder, for a civil war - such are the words we are hearing here - it carries a price," she told fellow lawmakers.
Israel's head of state, President Isaac Herzog, has repeatedly urged the government and opposition to hold compromise talks. But while both sides have voiced willingness, they disagree on terms.
Reuters
Middle East
Israel
Turmoil
Parliament
Hold
First
Reading
Judicial
Reform
Next
Israel’s Netanyahu advances judicial changes despite uproar
Turkey not exporting items for use in Russia war effort
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-15
Israel's Herzog tries to prevent 'constitutional crisis' over judicial reforms
Middle East
2023-01-15
Israel's Herzog tries to prevent 'constitutional crisis' over judicial reforms
0
Middle East
06:57
Israel’s Netanyahu advances judicial changes despite uproar
Middle East
06:57
Israel’s Netanyahu advances judicial changes despite uproar
0
World
2023-02-16
Israel begins Karish oil export for first time in history
World
2023-02-16
Israel begins Karish oil export for first time in history
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-14
Will MPs agree to hold a parliamentary session soon?
Lebanon News
2023-02-14
Will MPs agree to hold a parliamentary session soon?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
11:33
Syria’s President visits Oman, UAE likely to follow
Middle East
11:33
Syria’s President visits Oman, UAE likely to follow
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:42
Iraqi Interior Minister visits Saudi Arabia, discusses ways to enhance security
News Bulletin Reports
09:42
Iraqi Interior Minister visits Saudi Arabia, discusses ways to enhance security
0
World
09:25
EU targets more Iran officials, organizations over crackdown
World
09:25
EU targets more Iran officials, organizations over crackdown
0
Middle East
08:56
Hasty rebuild could leave Turkey at risk of another quake disaster
Middle East
08:56
Hasty rebuild could leave Turkey at risk of another quake disaster
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-14
Increasing number of Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors show signs of PTSD
Middle East
2023-02-14
Increasing number of Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors show signs of PTSD
0
Variety
08:17
Layoffs spell opportunity for some fintech startups
Variety
08:17
Layoffs spell opportunity for some fintech startups
0
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
0
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
2
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
3
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
4
Press Highlights
02:12
Shiite duo entrusts Mikati with finding exit for Ibrahim mandate extension
Press Highlights
02:12
Shiite duo entrusts Mikati with finding exit for Ibrahim mandate extension
5
Lebanon News
07:14
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
Lebanon News
07:14
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
6
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
7
World
09:43
Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe
World
09:43
Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe
8
World
05:42
Dollar edges lower from six-week peak
World
05:42
Dollar edges lower from six-week peak
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store