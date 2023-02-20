Turkish central bank expected to ease policy after earthquake

Middle East
2023-02-20 | 07:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkish central bank expected to ease policy after earthquake
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Turkish central bank expected to ease policy after earthquake

Turkey's central bank is expected to cut its policy rate by 50 basis points to 8.5 percent this week, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, following massive earthquakes that killed more than 41,000 people in the country's southeast.

Last year, the central bank completed a 500-basis-point easing cycle, which it started to counter a slowdown in the economy, and kept its policy rate steady at 9 percent in December and January.
 
The median of a Reuters poll of 17 economists showed the central bank will cut its policy rate by 50 basis points to minimize the economic impact of the earthquake.

Nine economists expected a cut in the policy rate of up to 200 basis points, the poll showed, while eight institutions expected the central bank to stand pat.

Turkey and neighboring Syria were rocked by the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake which left millions in need of humanitarian aid, with many survivors left homeless in cold winter weather.
 
Business groups and economists have said the earthquake could cost Ankara up to $100 billion to rebuild housing and infrastructure, while shaving one to two percentage points off economic growth this year.

In a research note Barclays said the focus is on the economic and political implications of the earthquake, adding that they maintained their expectation for the central bank to keep its policy rate steady at 9 percent.
 
"Although we maintain our base case of no change in rates in H1 2023, the dovish tweaks in the previous statement and earthquake-related expected economic slowdown increase downside risks on our forecast," Barclays said.

The median of 14 economists who responded to the question about the policy rate at the end of this year showed that tightening is expected from the central bank.

While the forecasts ranged from 6 percent to 45 percent the median stood at 14.5 percent for the year-end policy rate, according to the poll.

Economists have said the course of monetary policy towards the end of this year is unpredictable due to uncertainty around elections which are scheduled to be held by June.

The central bank will announce its interest rate decision at 1100 GMT on Feb. 23.
 

Middle East

Turkey

Central Bank

Expected

Ease

Policy

Post

Earthquake

Natural

Disaster

Economy

Syria

Environment

LBCI Next
Hasty rebuild could leave Turkey at risk of another quake disaster
Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-15

Disease the new threat as Turkey faces post-quake water shortage

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-15

Turkey arrests 78 over earthquake social media posts

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-15

Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:33

Syria’s President visits Oman, UAE likely to follow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:42

Iraqi Interior Minister visits Saudi Arabia, discusses ways to enhance security

LBCI
World
09:25

EU targets more Iran officials, organizations over crackdown

LBCI
Middle East
08:56

Hasty rebuild could leave Turkey at risk of another quake disaster

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-14

Increasing number of Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors show signs of PTSD

LBCI
Variety
08:17

Layoffs spell opportunity for some fintech startups

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:06

How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:29

Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app