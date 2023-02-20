Syria’s President visits Oman, UAE likely to follow

2023-02-20 | 11:33
Syria’s President visits Oman, UAE likely to follow
Syria’s President visits Oman, UAE likely to follow

Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad visited the Sultanate of Oman on Monday, meeting with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

Al-Assad is expected to visit the UAE after concluding his visit to Oman, according to the pan-Arab outlet Asharq al-Awsat.
 

