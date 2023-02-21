News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sawa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Calls for change in Iran reach even Shiite heartland of Qom
Middle East
2023-02-21 | 04:01
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Calls for change in Iran reach even Shiite heartland of Qom
Iran’s city of Qom is one of the country’s most important centers for Shiite Muslim clerics, packed with religious schools and revered shrines. But even here, some are quietly calling for Iran’s ruling theocracy to change its ways after months of protests shaking the country.
To be clear: Many here still support the cleric-led ruling system, which marked the 44th anniversary this month of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.
This includes support for many of the restrictions that set off the protests, such as the mandatory hjjab, or headscarf, for women in public. They believe the state’s claims that Iran’s foreign enemies are the ones fomenting the unrest gripping the country.
But they say the government should change how it approaches demonstrators and women’s demands to be able to choose whether to wear an Islamic head covering or not.
“The harsh crackdown was a mistake from the beginning,” said Abuzar Sahebnazaran, a cleric who described himself as an ardent backer of the theocracy, as he visited a former residence of the late revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. “And the youth should have been treated softly and politely. They should have been enlightened and guided.”
Qom, some 125 kilometers (80 miles) southwest of Iran’s capital, Tehran, draws millions of pilgrims each year and is home to half of the country’s Shiite clerics. Its religious institutions graduate the country’s top clerical minds, making the city a power bastion in the country. The faithful believe the city’s dazzling blue-domed Fatima Masumeh Shrine represents a route to heaven or a place to have prayers answered for their woes.
For Iran today, the woes are many.
Protests have rocked the country since September after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian-Kurdish woman who had been detained by morality police over alleged improper dress. The demonstrations, initially focused on the mandatory hijab, soon morphed into calls for a new revolution in the country.
Activists outside the country say at least 528 people have been killed and 19,600 people detained in a crackdown that followed. The Iranian government has not provided any figures.
Meanwhile, Iran faces increasing pressure abroad over enriching uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels following the collapse of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Renewed sanctions worsen longstanding financial problems, pushing its currency — the rial — to historic lows against the dollar.
“Many protesters either had economic problems or were influenced by the internet,” Sahebnazaran said from inside Khomeini’s former home, which bore pictures of the ayatollah and Iranian flags.
Protesters have even vented their anger directly at clerics, whom they see as the foundations of the system. Some videos circulated online show young protesters running up behind clerics on the street and knocking off their turbans, a sign of their status. Those wearing a black turban claim descent directly from Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.
The scattered videos are a sign of the alienation felt by some toward the clergy in a nation where, 44 years ago, clerics helped lead the revolution against Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.
“This was part of enemy plans, they wanted to tell people that the clerics are the reason behind all problems and high prices,” Sahebnazaran said. “But the clergy are being impacted by the inflation like the rest of the people. Many clerics live on tuition fees at the lowest economic level of society. The majority of them face the same problems as the people do.”
Seminary students receive some $50 a month, with many working as laborers or taxi drivers. Fewer than 10% of Iran’s 200,000 clerics have official posts in the government.
Sakineh Heidarifard, who voluntarily works with the morality police in Qom and actively promotes the hijab, said arresting women and forcefully taking them into police custody isn’t a good idea.
She said the morality patrols are necessary, but if they find violators they should give them a warning. “Use of force and coercion is not correct at all. We should talk to them with a soft and gentle tone, with kindness and care,” she said.
Still, she sees the hijab as a central tenet of the Islamic Republic. “We have sacrificed a lot of martyrs or blood to keep this veil,” she said. “God willing, it will never be removed from our heads.”
Changes in approach, however, are not likely to satisfy those calling for the wholesale rejection of the cleric-run government. Politicians in the reform movement for years have been urging change within the theocratic system to no avail, and many protesters have lost patience.
Also, the ever-growing economic pressure on Iran’s 80 million people may one day explode across all of society, said Alireza Fateh, a carpet salesman standing next to his empty shop in Qom’s traditional bazaar.
“Economic collapse is usually followed by political collapse ... and unfortunately this is what is happening here,” he said.
“The majority of the population ... still have a little left in their bank accounts. But someday they will take to streets too, someday soon. Soon the poor, those who can’t make ends meet, will take to streets definitely.”
AP
Breaking Headlines
Middle East
Shiite
Iran
Next
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake
Syria’s President visits Oman, UAE likely to follow
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
05:35
Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd sentenced to death
Middle East
05:35
Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd sentenced to death
0
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
0
World
09:25
EU targets more Iran officials, organizations over crackdown
World
09:25
EU targets more Iran officials, organizations over crackdown
0
World
07:23
Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests
World
07:23
Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
06:32
Ruins of Turkish city of Antakya tell story of a rich past
Middle East
06:32
Ruins of Turkish city of Antakya tell story of a rich past
0
Middle East
06:25
Dubai airport annual passenger traffic jumps 127 percent
Middle East
06:25
Dubai airport annual passenger traffic jumps 127 percent
0
World
06:13
Switzerland sent record-breaking $3.6 bln of gold to Turkey in January
World
06:13
Switzerland sent record-breaking $3.6 bln of gold to Turkey in January
0
Middle East
05:50
Saudi Arabia to deposit $1 billion in Yemen's central bank
Middle East
05:50
Saudi Arabia to deposit $1 billion in Yemen's central bank
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
FPM, Hezbollah alliance is at stake
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
FPM, Hezbollah alliance is at stake
0
World
2023-01-16
Jailed Iranian American appeals to Biden, starts hunger strike
World
2023-01-16
Jailed Iranian American appeals to Biden, starts hunger strike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:17
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:17
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
2
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
3
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
4
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out
6
Lebanon News
07:14
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
Lebanon News
07:14
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
7
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
8
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store