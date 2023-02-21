Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake

Middle East
2023-02-21 | 04:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake

The death toll in Turkey and Syria rose to eight in a new and powerful earthquake that struck two weeks after a devastating temblor killed nearly 45,000 people, authorities and media said Tuesday.

Turkey’s disaster management authority said six people were killed and 294 others were injured with 18 in critical condition after Monday’s 6.4-magnitude quake. In Syria, a woman and a girl died as a result of panic during the earthquake in the provinces of Hama and Tartus, pro-government media outlets said.

The earthquake’s epicenter was in the town of Defne, in Turkey’s Hatay province, which borders Syria. It was also felt in Jordan, Cyprus, Israel, Lebanon and as far away as Egypt, and followed by a second, magnitude 5.8 temblor, and dozens of aftershocks.

Hatay was one of the worst-hit provinces in Turkey in the magnitude 7.8 quake that struck on Feb. 6. Thousands of buildings were destroyed in the province and Monday’s quake further damaged buildings. The governor’s office in Antakya, Hatay’s historic heart, was also damaged.
Officials have warned quake victims to not go into the remains of their homes, but people have done so to retrieve what they can. They were caught up in the new quake.
The majority of deaths in the massive Feb. 6 quake, which was followed by a 7.5 temblor nine hours later, were in Turkey with at least 41,156 people killed. The epicenter was in southern Kahramanmaras province. Authorities said more than 110,000 buildings across 11 quake-hit Turkish provinces were either destroyed or so severely damaged that they need to be torn down.

In government-held Syria, a girl died in the western town of Safita, Al-Watan daily reported while a woman was killed in the central city of Hama that was already affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake, Sham FM radio station said.

The White Helmets, northwest Syria’s civil defense organization, said about 190 people suffered different injuries in rebel-held northwest Syria mostly cases or broken bones and bruises. It said that several flimsy buildings collapsed adding that there were no cases in which people were stuck under the rubble.
 
 
 
 
AP
 

Breaking Headlines

Middle East

Death Toll

Turkey

Syria

Earthquake

LBCI Next
Russian firms showcase guns, missiles at UAE defense expo
Calls for change in Iran reach even Shiite heartland of Qom
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-15

MoFA publishes Lebanese death toll in Turkey–Syria earthquake

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

UN official warns of rising earthquake death toll in Syria

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-15

Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:32

Ruins of Turkish city of Antakya tell story of a rich past

LBCI
Middle East
06:25

Dubai airport annual passenger traffic jumps 127 percent

LBCI
World
06:13

Switzerland sent record-breaking $3.6 bln of gold to Turkey in January

LBCI
Middle East
05:50

Saudi Arabia to deposit $1 billion in Yemen's central bank

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17

Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17

FPM, Hezbollah alliance is at stake

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Jailed Iranian American appeals to Biden, starts hunger strike

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app