News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Erdoğan faces backlash over building standards in city wrecked by quake
Middle East
2023-02-21 | 05:33
High views
Share
Share
5
min
Erdoğan faces backlash over building standards in city wrecked by quake
Amid a wasteland strewn with bricks and iron and a city reeling from unfathomable loss, a lone new building stands unscathed. The European cultural centre at the heart of Adıyaman looks like a place that the earthquake bypassed; the thumps of nearby diggers echo from its robust walls and the images of passing rescuers are reflected in its pristine glass facade.
The centre is considered by some as a monument to survival that somehow endured a disaster that destroyed almost everything around it. But to a growing number of others, it’s a sign of what should have been for the rest of a ruined city.
Nearly two gruelling weeks after the devastation that hit south-eastern Turkey and Syria, shock and despair is slowly being subsumed by a search for answers. First among the questions is how an estimated 85,000 buildings in the earthquake zone could have collapsed, or been severely damaged, killing 44,000 people and maiming tens of thousands more.
The homes of Adıyaman’s residents collapsed like houses of cards, large tracts of the urban landscape now heaps where 12-storey buildings once stood. The city is now all but uninhabitable, along with swaths of large cities across Turkey’s south-east.
At the forefront of a growing debate is how the construction of buildings that could not endure a large earthquake was allowed. The widespread destruction has stirred questions about corruption in the building industry and its role in the devastation. Just as pressing is the role that a permissive regulatory environment played in allowing developers to profit from building affordable homes for Turkey’s dwindling middle classes.
An amnesty declared in 2019 retroactively legalised thousands of buildings that did not meet earthquake construction standards, as long as fines were paid. The move came despite warnings from engineers and architects. Up to 75,000 buildings in the earthquake zone were granted such a reprieve, according to the Istanbul Union of Chambers of Engineers and Urban Planners. Across the quake zone, developments slid from their foundations or splintered in on themselves, crushing those inside and entombing thousands.
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s reign is deeply linked to his pledge of a construction boom after sweeping to power in 2003, in the aftermath of another deadly earthquake in 1999 which killed more than 17,000 people.
The dominance of Erdoğan’s Justice and Development party (AKP) in part stemmed from its ability to mobilise the construction sector, and in the years immediately after his election, government permits for housing construction tripled. In March 2019, a month before local elections, the Turkish government instituted the nationwide building amnesty on illegal construction, despite domestic engineers and architects warning that it risked citizens’ safety.
Erdoğan has defended the amnesty, claiming one week after this month’s quake that 98% of the collapsed buildings were built before 1999. The Turkish leader, who faces elections expected in May, promised a reconstruction campaign that he said would make cities livable again within a year.
In Adıyaman, this seems unlikely. At the centre of the devastation, an 800-year-old mosque lies in ruins, along with a Syriac church and thousands of homes and businesses. Across the road from the EU culture centre stood two 12-storey hotels, both of which collapsed when the quake struck. In one, called the Isia, a group of 39 Turkish Cypriots, visiting for a youth volleyball tournament, had been staying. All died.
On Saturday, the developers of the Isia hotel were arrested, a local official in Adıyaman said. At least 113 builders have been rounded up across the country in recent days.
One of those arrested was Mehmet Yaşar Coşkun who was detained at Istanbul airport suspected of attempting to flee to Montenegro. Coşkun’s Renaissance apartment building in Hatay province slid from its foundations and collapsed with an estimated 1,000 people inside, although he told prosecutors that he did not know why the building fell.
The sweep of arrests ensnared many far from the earthquake zone: contractor Hasan Alpargün was arrested in the Turkish-controlled part of the Cypriot capital Nicosia after prosecutors accused him of “reckless murder and causing injury”.
The role some developers played, and where regulators at a regional and national level, fit into the catastrophe is likely to take centre stage at the election. With a political backlash mounting about building standards and his government’s response to the disaster, Erdoğan faces a tough task convincing a shocked nation that the state did enough to safeguard its people from what was a calamity made worse by human hands.
Until then, the people of Adıyaman and much of south-eastern Turkey will be forced to pick up the pieces. By late last week, bulldozers had cleared roads, leaving rubble ploughed away like snow and exposing gaping holes in whatever buildings still remained partly standing. Men sat around flaming oil drums at the entrance to their streets, a freezing fog shrouding them as they guarded ruins from looters.
Not far away, Chinese and Iranian rescue teams worked side by side to remove bodies from a collapsed building. The teams used ropes and stone saws to pry a woman in her nightgown from the mattress she was lying on, then a man from what resembled a bed. Both were slid gently into black body bags, a ritual that has been carried out thousands of times in this city of 270,000 people, where as much as 10% of the population is thought to have died.
“The graveyards are full,” said Ergün Demiray, the hospitality director of the Shaya group, which runs the Shake Shack and Starbucks franchises in Turkey. Demiray had driven a convoy of trucks to Adıyaman to hand out hamburgers and coffee to those without homes. “We will take whatever steps we can to help the people recover. They need to know they have not been left alone.”
The Guardian
Breaking Headlines
Middle East
Turkish
President
Erdogan
Earthquake
Turkey
Backlash
Next
Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd sentenced to death
Greece and Turkey should engage to resolve differences - Blinken
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
08:41
Fears come true as Turkey's Antakya shaken by third violent earthquake
Middle East
08:41
Fears come true as Turkey's Antakya shaken by third violent earthquake
0
Middle East
04:17
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake
Middle East
04:17
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon
0
Middle East
2023-02-20
Turkish central bank expected to ease policy after earthquake
Middle East
2023-02-20
Turkish central bank expected to ease policy after earthquake
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
11:32
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
Middle East
11:32
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
What caused Monday's earthquake in Antioch?
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
What caused Monday's earthquake in Antioch?
0
Middle East
10:41
Israeli reforms would undermine judiciary, UN rights chief says
Middle East
10:41
Israeli reforms would undermine judiciary, UN rights chief says
0
Middle East
10:38
Quake deals new blow to Syrian medics after years of war
Middle East
10:38
Quake deals new blow to Syrian medics after years of war
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
11:32
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
Middle East
11:32
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
0
Middle East
09:51
Turkey dug deep into reserves to keep lira stable through quake -bankers
Middle East
09:51
Turkey dug deep into reserves to keep lira stable through quake -bankers
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
What to do during an earthquake?
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
What to do during an earthquake?
0
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
2
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
3
World
08:11
Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial
World
08:11
Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial
4
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
5
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
6
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
7
World
04:54
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
World
04:54
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
8
Sports
07:32
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
Sports
07:32
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store