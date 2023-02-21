News
Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd sentenced to death
Middle East
2023-02-21 | 05:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd sentenced to death
Iran's judiciary sentenced Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd to death on charges of "corruption on earth", the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Tuesday.
Sharmahd, who also has US residency, is accused by Iran of heading a pro-monarchist group accused of a deadly 2008 bombing and planning other attacks in the country.
"His verdict can still be appealed in the supreme court," the agency added.
Sharmahd's arrest was announced in 2020 through an intelligence ministry statement that described him as "the ringleader of the terrorist Tondar group, who directed armed and terrorist acts in Iran from America."
Based in Los Angeles, the little-known Kingdom Assembly of Iran, or Tondar, says it seeks to restore the Iranian monarchy that was overthrown by the 1979 Islamic revolution. It runs pro-Iranian opposition radio and television stations abroad.''
Reuters
Middle East
Iran
German
National
Death
Sentence
Jamshid Sharmahd
