Saudi Arabia to deposit $1 billion in Yemen's central bank

Middle East
2023-02-21 | 05:50
Saudi Arabia to deposit $1 billion in Yemen&#39;s central bank
Saudi Arabia to deposit $1 billion in Yemen's central bank

Saudi Arabia will make a $1 billion deposit in Yemen's central bank on Tuesday, a Saudi source told Reuters, as the government there struggles with a weak currency and high fuel and commodity prices.

Saudi Arabia is leading a military coalition in Yemen that has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group since 2015.
 

