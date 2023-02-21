Israeli reforms would undermine judiciary, UN rights chief says

Middle East
2023-02-21 | 10:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli reforms would undermine judiciary, UN rights chief says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli reforms would undermine judiciary, UN rights chief says

The United Nations' human rights chief on Tuesday voiced concern that a proposed overhaul of Israel's judicial system would "drastically undermine" the ability of the judiciary to uphold human rights and the rule of law.

Israel's parliament is pushing ahead with changes promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist government which it says are needed to rein in activist judges who intervene in politics.
 
The proposals, which have sparked mass protests, could increase the government's sway in choosing judges and set limits on the Supreme Court's ability to strike down legislation.

"Breaking from decades of settled practice, such a law would drastically undermine the ability of the judiciary to vindicate individual rights and to uphold the rule of law as an effective institutional check on executive and legislative power," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.
 
His statement added that the changes would create greater political influence over the judicial selection system.

Israel's mission in Geneva declined to comment. Its ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Meirav Eilon Shahar, has said a previous statement from Turk showed prejudice.

Austria's Turk, who became High Commissioner in October, earlier this month called on Israel to ensure respect of international rights law after his office documented a record 151 killings of Palestinians by security forces last year.
 

Middle East

Israel

Reforms

Undermine

Judiciary

UN

United Nations

Rights

Chief

LBCI Next
Calls for change in Iran reach even Shiite heartland of Qom
Syria’s President visits Oman, UAE likely to follow
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-03

UN rights chief concerned about Israel’s moves amid violence

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-20

Israel in turmoil as parliament to hold first reading of judicial reforms

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-17

UN draft resolution demands halt to Israeli settlements

LBCI
World
2023-02-15

UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:32

US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

What caused Monday's earthquake in Antioch?

LBCI
Middle East
10:38

Quake deals new blow to Syrian medics after years of war

LBCI
Middle East
09:51

Turkey dug deep into reserves to keep lira stable through quake -bankers

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
Middle East
04:17

Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

What caused Monday's earthquake in Antioch?

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-29

Strong quake in northwest Iran kills at least three people

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app