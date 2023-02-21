News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
10
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli reforms would undermine judiciary, UN rights chief says
Middle East
2023-02-21 | 10:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli reforms would undermine judiciary, UN rights chief says
The United Nations' human rights chief on Tuesday voiced concern that a proposed overhaul of Israel's judicial system would "drastically undermine" the ability of the judiciary to uphold human rights and the rule of law.
Israel's parliament is pushing ahead with changes promoted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist government which it says are needed to rein in activist judges who intervene in politics.
The proposals, which have sparked mass protests, could increase the government's sway in choosing judges and set limits on the Supreme Court's ability to strike down legislation.
"Breaking from decades of settled practice, such a law would drastically undermine the ability of the judiciary to vindicate individual rights and to uphold the rule of law as an effective institutional check on executive and legislative power," said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk.
His statement added that the changes would create greater political influence over the judicial selection system.
Israel's mission in Geneva declined to comment. Its ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Meirav Eilon Shahar, has said a previous statement from Turk showed prejudice.
Austria's Turk, who became High Commissioner in October, earlier this month called on Israel to ensure respect of international rights law after his office documented a record 151 killings of Palestinians by security forces last year.
Reuters
Middle East
Israel
Reforms
Undermine
Judiciary
UN
United Nations
Rights
Chief
Next
Calls for change in Iran reach even Shiite heartland of Qom
Syria’s President visits Oman, UAE likely to follow
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-03
UN rights chief concerned about Israel’s moves amid violence
Middle East
2023-02-03
UN rights chief concerned about Israel’s moves amid violence
0
Middle East
2023-02-20
Israel in turmoil as parliament to hold first reading of judicial reforms
Middle East
2023-02-20
Israel in turmoil as parliament to hold first reading of judicial reforms
0
Middle East
2023-02-17
UN draft resolution demands halt to Israeli settlements
Middle East
2023-02-17
UN draft resolution demands halt to Israeli settlements
0
World
2023-02-15
UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations
World
2023-02-15
UN chief: Rising seas risk 'death sentence' for some nations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
11:32
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
Middle East
11:32
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
What caused Monday's earthquake in Antioch?
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
What caused Monday's earthquake in Antioch?
0
Middle East
10:38
Quake deals new blow to Syrian medics after years of war
Middle East
10:38
Quake deals new blow to Syrian medics after years of war
0
Middle East
09:51
Turkey dug deep into reserves to keep lira stable through quake -bankers
Middle East
09:51
Turkey dug deep into reserves to keep lira stable through quake -bankers
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
Middle East
04:17
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake
Middle East
04:17
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
What caused Monday's earthquake in Antioch?
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
What caused Monday's earthquake in Antioch?
0
Middle East
2023-01-29
Strong quake in northwest Iran kills at least three people
Middle East
2023-01-29
Strong quake in northwest Iran kills at least three people
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
Lebanon News
03:48
Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center
2
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
Press Highlights
03:28
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
3
World
08:11
Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial
World
08:11
Four-day week liked by UK employers in world's largest trial
4
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
Press Highlights
01:52
Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement
5
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
World
06:55
Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
6
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
Lebanon News
05:57
Lebanon is threatened with oblivion: Arbid
7
World
04:54
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
World
04:54
Belarus to form 100,000-150,000 strong volunteer military force
8
Sports
07:32
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
Sports
07:32
Man United hike season ticket prices for first time in 11 seasons
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store