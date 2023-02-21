US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, explained to them the effects of Syrian refugees on Lebanon, considering it an existential entity crisis that threatens Lebanon, not just a financial funding crisis, pointing out that there are large safe areas in Syria to which the displaced can return according to a systematic plan.



Bou Habib's meeting with the US delegation came in response to a statement by the Foreign Ministry in which it valued the position of Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during his participation in the Munich Security Conference, where he pointed out that another approach has begun to take shape to address the issue of Syrian refugees in neighboring countries, and the suffering of civilians, especially after the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey.