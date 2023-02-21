News
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
Middle East
2023-02-21 | 11:32
High views
Share
Share
1
min
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
Al Liwaa newspaper has learned that congressional advisers are visiting Lebanon with members of the Washington office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, intending to review the Syrian refugee crisis and its adverse effects on Lebanon to convey a report to members of the US Senate and House of Representatives on the reality in Lebanon, and the repercussions of the crisis.
Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, explained to them the effects of Syrian refugees on Lebanon, considering it an existential entity crisis that threatens Lebanon, not just a financial funding crisis, pointing out that there are large safe areas in Syria to which the displaced can return according to a systematic plan.
Bou Habib's meeting with the US delegation came in response to a statement by the Foreign Ministry in which it valued the position of Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during his participation in the Munich Security Conference, where he pointed out that another approach has begun to take shape to address the issue of Syrian refugees in neighboring countries, and the suffering of civilians, especially after the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Middle East
Lebanon
Syria
Syrian
Refugees
Crisis
US
Delegation
Calls for change in Iran reach even Shiite heartland of Qom
Syria's President visits Oman, UAE likely to follow
