US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report

Middle East
2023-02-21 | 11:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report

Al Liwaa newspaper has learned that congressional advisers are visiting Lebanon with members of the Washington office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, intending to review the Syrian refugee crisis and its adverse effects on Lebanon to convey a report to members of the US Senate and House of Representatives on the reality in Lebanon, and the repercussions of the crisis.

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, explained to them the effects of Syrian refugees on Lebanon, considering it an existential entity crisis that threatens Lebanon, not just a financial funding crisis, pointing out that there are large safe areas in Syria to which the displaced can return according to a systematic plan.   

Bou Habib's meeting with the US delegation came in response to a statement by the Foreign Ministry in which it valued the position of Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during his participation in the Munich Security Conference, where he pointed out that another approach has begun to take shape to address the issue of Syrian refugees in neighboring countries, and the suffering of civilians, especially after the devastating earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey. 
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Middle East

Lebanon

Syria

Syrian

Refugees

Crisis

US

Delegation

LBCI Next
Calls for change in Iran reach even Shiite heartland of Qom
Syria’s President visits Oman, UAE likely to follow
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-20

Lebanon's MoFA appreciates KSA’s stance on Syrian refugees crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-11

Lebanon suspends afternoon classes for Syrian refugees in public schools

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-08

Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02

Lebanon adopts new strategies to deal with Syrian refugee crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

What caused Monday's earthquake in Antioch?

LBCI
Middle East
10:41

Israeli reforms would undermine judiciary, UN rights chief says

LBCI
Middle East
10:38

Quake deals new blow to Syrian medics after years of war

LBCI
Middle East
09:51

Turkey dug deep into reserves to keep lira stable through quake -bankers

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
Middle East
04:17

Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

What caused Monday's earthquake in Antioch?

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-29

Strong quake in northwest Iran kills at least three people

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app