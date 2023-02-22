News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran says IAEA resolving nuclear enrichment ambiguities
Middle East
2023-02-22 | 04:44
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Iran says IAEA resolving nuclear enrichment ambiguities
Inspectors from the United Nations' nuclear watchdog are in Tehran and are resolving "ambiguities", Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted the country's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami as saying on Wednesday.
"Officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency are in Tehran and have been starting negotiations, visits and checks ... Ambiguities created by an inspector are being resolved," the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said.
Last week, the UN nuclear watchdog said it was discussing the results of recent verification activities with Iran after Bloomberg News reported that the agency had detected uranium enriched to 84 percent purity, which is close to weapons grade.
A spokesperson for Iran's Atomic Energy Organization denied the report on Monday and said Tehran's uranium enrichment did not exceed 60 percent purity.
"Through interactions and coordination, we are preventing the rise of new ambiguities and disruptions to our cooperation with the agency," Eslami was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
Since the US withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, Iran has gradually started going beyond the pact's nuclear curbs and enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity in April 2021.
Reuters
Middle East
Iran
IAEA
Resolving
Nuclear
Ambiguities
United Nations
UN
Energy
Enriching
Uranium
Next
Turkey offers economic support in earthquake zone
Turkey bans layoffs, offers salary support in earthquake zone
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:53
Nuclear risk seen rising as Putin unpicks last treaty with US
World
04:53
Nuclear risk seen rising as Putin unpicks last treaty with US
0
World
2023-02-21
Blinken says ball in Iran's court over nuclear program
World
2023-02-21
Blinken says ball in Iran's court over nuclear program
0
World
2023-02-20
Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests
World
2023-02-20
Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests
0
Middle East
2023-02-20
IAEA says it is in discussions with Iran after report of enrichment
Middle East
2023-02-20
IAEA says it is in discussions with Iran after report of enrichment
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
09:42
Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake
Middle East
09:42
Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake
0
Middle East
09:20
Taliban sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran
Middle East
09:20
Taliban sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran
0
Middle East
08:24
Israeli parliament advances bill that may override top court
Middle East
08:24
Israeli parliament advances bill that may override top court
0
Middle East
07:46
Erdogan leaning towards holding Turkish elections in June
Middle East
07:46
Erdogan leaning towards holding Turkish elections in June
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
Middle East
2023-01-09
Germany says it wants to increase pressure on Iran after latest executions
Middle East
2023-01-09
Germany says it wants to increase pressure on Iran after latest executions
0
World
2023-02-04
Haitians seen crushing into migration centers seeking passports to US
World
2023-02-04
Haitians seen crushing into migration centers seeking passports to US
0
Variety
2023-01-31
Tesla to boost spending as plant expansions gather pace
Variety
2023-01-31
Tesla to boost spending as plant expansions gather pace
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
2
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
3
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
4
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
5
Lebanon News
05:43
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
Lebanon News
05:43
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
6
Lebanon News
05:53
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct
Lebanon News
05:53
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct
7
Lebanon News
06:56
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
Lebanon News
06:56
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
8
World
06:04
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
World
06:04
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store