Israeli troops besiege gunmen in West Bank city, two Palestinians killed

2023-02-22 | 05:48
Israeli troops besiege gunmen in West Bank city, two Palestinians killed
Israeli troops besiege gunmen in West Bank city, two Palestinians killed

Israeli troops besieged gunmen from the Islamic Jihad group in a flashpoint city in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, killing at least two Palestinians and wounding more than 20 others in an ensuing clash, witnesses and medical officials said.

The Israeli military confirmed that an operation was under way in Nablus but did not immediately provide further details.

Sources in the Islamic Jihad militant group said two of its Nablus commanders had been encircled in a house by Israeli troops and that other gunmen had joined the fight. Explosions and gunfire sounded and local youths pelted troops with rocks, witnesses said.
 
Medical officials said two Palestinians were killed and 24 wounded, four of them critically.

Nablus and nearby Jenin have been a focus of raids that Israel has intensified over the last year, following a spate of lethal Palestinian street attacks in its cities.

"We condemn the occupation's raid into Nablus and we call for an end to the continued attacks against our people," said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
 

