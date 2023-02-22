News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Erdogan leaning towards holding Turkish elections in June
Middle East
2023-02-22 | 07:46
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Erdogan leaning towards holding Turkish elections in June
President Tayyip Erdogan's government is inclined to hold Turkey's elections as scheduled in June, having cooled on the idea of postponing due to this month's devastating earthquake, three officials told Reuters on Wednesday.
Last month Erdogan, aiming to extend his rule into a third decade, said he was bringing the presidential and parliamentary votes forward to May to avoid holidays in June. Polls suggest they would be present his biggest electoral challenge yet.
Days after the quake struck on Feb. 6, killing more than 42,000 people in Turkey, an official said it posed "serious difficulties" for holding elections on time. Now those close to the president say the government has turned against the idea of a postponement.
"It is very likely that an agreement will be reached on holding the election on June 18," a government official said, adding that Erdogan and his nationalist ally Devlet Bahceli would meet to reach a final decision.
He said a shadow was cast over the idea of a postponement by the perception that the government was avoiding elections, by the opposition's negative response to the proposal, and by legal issues relating to the constitution.
He and the other officials were speaking anonymously as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.
The presidency and Erdogan's ruling AK Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the timing of the election.
Before the disaster, Erdogan's popularity had been eroded by the soaring cost of living and a slump in the lira. He has since faced a wave of criticism over his government's response to the deadliest quake in the nation's modern history.
Turkey launched a temporary wage support scheme and banned layoffs in 10 cities on Wednesday to protect workers and businesses from the financial impact of the earthquake.
The government official said a May election, as Erdogan previously planned, would leave little time for election authorities to prepare and make logistical arrangements for the voting of those affected in the quake zone, home to some 13 million people.
A senior AKP official also said the view had gained weight that elections should be held on June 18.
"Erdogan and Bahceli will discuss the issue and make a final decision, but at the moment it seems that May 14 is too early and both leaders will say OK to June 18," he said.
Another senior Turkish official also said the idea of postponing the elections had been shelved.
"If there were going to be a delay, it would take a one-year delay for it to be of value. The public doesn't like that at all. Partly for this reason, June 18 is seen as the actual date at the moment."
Reuters
Middle East
Erdogan
Turkey
Elections
Postponed
Syria
Earthquake
Natural
Disaster
Environment
Politics
Government
Presidency
Next
Israeli parliament advances bill that may override top court
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake
Middle East
2023-02-21
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake
0
Middle East
2023-02-16
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
Middle East
2023-02-16
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
0
Variety
2023-02-15
Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake
Variety
2023-02-15
Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
MoFA publishes Lebanese death toll in Turkey–Syria earthquake
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
MoFA publishes Lebanese death toll in Turkey–Syria earthquake
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
09:42
Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake
Middle East
09:42
Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake
0
Middle East
09:20
Taliban sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran
Middle East
09:20
Taliban sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran
0
Middle East
08:24
Israeli parliament advances bill that may override top court
Middle East
08:24
Israeli parliament advances bill that may override top court
0
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-29
Azerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting
Middle East
2023-01-29
Azerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting
0
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel not in position to preach about peacekeepers' security: Lebanese delegation
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel not in position to preach about peacekeepers' security: Lebanese delegation
0
World
08:08
Putin says Xi to visit Russia, ties reaching 'new frontiers'
World
08:08
Putin says Xi to visit Russia, ties reaching 'new frontiers'
0
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
2
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
3
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
4
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
5
Lebanon News
05:43
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
Lebanon News
05:43
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
6
Lebanon News
05:53
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct
Lebanon News
05:53
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct
7
Lebanon News
06:56
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
Lebanon News
06:56
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
8
World
06:04
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
World
06:04
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store