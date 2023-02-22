News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli parliament advances bill that may override top court
Middle East
2023-02-22 | 08:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli parliament advances bill that may override top court
Israel’s parliament advanced a bill Wednesday that would enable lawmakers to overturn a Supreme Court decision with a simple majority, a law that critics say would severely erode the country’s democratic checks and balances.
The “Supreme Court override” bill’s approval in a preliminary vote in the Knesset was the latest step by Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition toward realizing the judicial overhaul that is steaming ahead despite calls for dialogue and consensus from American Jews and Israel’s president, and weekly protest by tens of thousands of Israelis.
Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies seek to enact a series of laws that would severely restrict the authority of the Supreme Court, which they believe has had unchecked power for years. Critics say they will erode democratic norms, concentrate power with the ruling coalition in parliament, and make Israel an illiberal democracy.
The Netanyahu administration’s proposed judicial overhaul have drawn fierce opposition and vocal protest in Israel and abroad.
Earlier this week parliament approved a first reading of bills to give the governing coalition control over judicial appointments and strip the court of judicial review over Basic Laws — Israel’s quasi-constitutional legislation.
A draft bill brought before parliament Wednesday would require a unanimous Supreme Court decision to amend or strike down a law for violating a Basic Law, and that parliament would be able to pass laws impervious to Supreme Court review even if it violates a Basic Law. The preliminary vote passed 61-52.
Each of these bills now faces committee approval before final votes in parliament to pass them into law.
Netanyahu returned to power as prime minister in December at the head of the country’s most hardline and religious government in its almost 75-year history following Israel’s fifth election in less than four years. The longtime leader’s trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes has dragged on for nearly three years.
AP
Middle East
Israel
Parliament
Advances
Bill
Override
Top
Court
Politics
Netanyahu
Government
Next
Turkey bans layoffs, offers salary support in earthquake zone
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
06:16
Netanyahu orders his party to stop speaking against Bank of Israel governor
Middle East
06:16
Netanyahu orders his party to stop speaking against Bank of Israel governor
0
Middle East
2023-02-20
Israel’s Netanyahu advances judicial changes despite uproar
Middle East
2023-02-20
Israel’s Netanyahu advances judicial changes despite uproar
0
World
2023-02-21
Austrian children take government to court over climate
World
2023-02-21
Austrian children take government to court over climate
0
Middle East
2023-02-20
Israel in turmoil as parliament to hold first reading of judicial reforms
Middle East
2023-02-20
Israel in turmoil as parliament to hold first reading of judicial reforms
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
09:42
Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake
Middle East
09:42
Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake
0
Middle East
09:20
Taliban sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran
Middle East
09:20
Taliban sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran
0
Middle East
07:46
Erdogan leaning towards holding Turkish elections in June
Middle East
07:46
Erdogan leaning towards holding Turkish elections in June
0
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-01-29
Azerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting
Middle East
2023-01-29
Azerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting
0
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel not in position to preach about peacekeepers' security: Lebanese delegation
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel not in position to preach about peacekeepers' security: Lebanese delegation
0
World
08:08
Putin says Xi to visit Russia, ties reaching 'new frontiers'
World
08:08
Putin says Xi to visit Russia, ties reaching 'new frontiers'
0
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
2
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
3
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
4
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
5
Lebanon News
05:43
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
Lebanon News
05:43
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
6
Lebanon News
05:53
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct
Lebanon News
05:53
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct
7
Lebanon News
06:56
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
Lebanon News
06:56
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
8
World
06:04
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
World
06:04
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store