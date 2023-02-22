Israeli parliament advances bill that may override top court

Middle East
2023-02-22 | 08:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli parliament advances bill that may override top court
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli parliament advances bill that may override top court

Israel’s parliament advanced a bill Wednesday that would enable lawmakers to overturn a Supreme Court decision with a simple majority, a law that critics say would severely erode the country’s democratic checks and balances.

The “Supreme Court override” bill’s approval in a preliminary vote in the Knesset was the latest step by Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition toward realizing the judicial overhaul that is steaming ahead despite calls for dialogue and consensus from American Jews and Israel’s president, and weekly protest by tens of thousands of Israelis.

Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies seek to enact a series of laws that would severely restrict the authority of the Supreme Court, which they believe has had unchecked power for years. Critics say they will erode democratic norms, concentrate power with the ruling coalition in parliament, and make Israel an illiberal democracy.

The Netanyahu administration’s proposed judicial overhaul have drawn fierce opposition and vocal protest in Israel and abroad.

Earlier this week parliament approved a first reading of bills to give the governing coalition control over judicial appointments and strip the court of judicial review over Basic Laws — Israel’s quasi-constitutional legislation.

A draft bill brought before parliament Wednesday would require a unanimous Supreme Court decision to amend or strike down a law for violating a Basic Law, and that parliament would be able to pass laws impervious to Supreme Court review even if it violates a Basic Law. The preliminary vote passed 61-52.

Each of these bills now faces committee approval before final votes in parliament to pass them into law.

Netanyahu returned to power as prime minister in December at the head of the country’s most hardline and religious government in its almost 75-year history following Israel’s fifth election in less than four years. The longtime leader’s trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes has dragged on for nearly three years.
 

Middle East

Israel

Parliament

Advances

Bill

Override

Top

Court

Politics

Netanyahu

Government

LBCI Next
Turkey bans layoffs, offers salary support in earthquake zone
US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:16

Netanyahu orders his party to stop speaking against Bank of Israel governor

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-20

Israel’s Netanyahu advances judicial changes despite uproar

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

Austrian children take government to court over climate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-20

Israel in turmoil as parliament to hold first reading of judicial reforms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:42

Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake

LBCI
Middle East
09:20

Taliban sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran

LBCI
Middle East
07:46

Erdogan leaning towards holding Turkish elections in June

LBCI
Middle East
07:38

Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-29

Azerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Israel not in position to preach about peacekeepers' security: Lebanese delegation

LBCI
World
08:08

Putin says Xi to visit Russia, ties reaching 'new frontiers'

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app