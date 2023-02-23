News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sawa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ahmed Qureia, top Palestinian negotiator with Israel, dies
Middle East
2023-02-23 | 04:27
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ahmed Qureia, top Palestinian negotiator with Israel, dies
Ahmed Qureia, a former Palestinian prime minister and one of the architects of interim peace deals with Israel, has died at age 85.
A key player in the 1993 Oslo peace accords, Qureia witnessed the rise of the dream of Palestinian statehood that surged during the negotiations. But he also saw those hopes recede, with the prospect of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict drifting further than ever. Domestically, Qureia was riddled with corruption charges that tainted his reputation.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas confirmed Qureia’s death on Wednesday. The cause of death was not immediately made public, but Qureia had been ill for some time with a heart condition.
“Abu Alaa stood in the lead defending the causes of his home and people,” Abbas said in a statement carried by the official Wafa news agency, using Qureia’s nickname.
Born in 1937 in Abu Dis, suburb of east Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, Qureia joined the Fatah movement in 1968.
He rose quickly through the ranks under the leadership of its founder, late Palestinian President Yasser Arafat, and became a member of its decision-making body, the Central Committee, in 1989. He was also a member of the PLO Executive Committee.
Qureia headed the Palestinian delegation to Oslo, where intensive talks with Israel led to the peace accords in 1993, which created the Palestinian Authority and set up self-rule areas in the Palestinian territories. During ensuing rounds of negotiations with Israelis, he met all Israeli prime ministers who were in office before 2004, including Yitzhak Rabin, Ariel Sharon, Shimon Peres, Benjamin Netanyahu and Ehud Olmert, and US Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
Peace talks have collapsed in the three decades since the accords. Israel has driven up settlement building in the West Bank, and imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip after the Islamic militant Hamas took power there after it routed forces loyal to Fatah. Violence is again flaring up between the sides, especially in the West Bank.
In a 2013 interview with the Associated Press marking two decades since the Oslo agreements, Qureia said that if he knew then what he knows now he wouldn’t have agreed to the accords.
“With such kinds of blocs of settlements? No. With the closure of Jerusalem? No. Not at all,” Qureia said in an interview at his office in the Jerusalem suburb of Abu Dis.
After the establishment of the PA, Qureia won a seat in the first parliamentary elections in 1996 and chaired the Palestinian Legislative Council.
After Abbas resigned as the PA’s first prime minister in 2003, Arafat replaced him with Qureia. He held the post until 2006, when the militant Hamas group scored a landslide victory in the second Palestinian elections.
During his tenure as prime minister, Qureia was the subject of controversy after reports accused his family of having financial interest in a company that sold Egyptian cement to Israel, which the latter used to build the West Bank separation barrier.
AP
Middle East
Ahmed Qureia
Politics
Government
Territory
Israel
Negotiator
Palestine
Dies
Interim
Peace
Next
Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises
Israel-Gaza border heats up after West Bank violence
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:32
US manufacturers see big boost from government subsidies and tax breaks
World
06:32
US manufacturers see big boost from government subsidies and tax breaks
0
Lebanon News
12:20
Israeli heavy flare shells found on Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
12:20
Israeli heavy flare shells found on Lebanese territory
0
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel not in position to preach about peacekeepers' security: Lebanese delegation
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel not in position to preach about peacekeepers' security: Lebanese delegation
0
Middle East
06:10
Israel thanks Oman for opening its airspace
Middle East
06:10
Israel thanks Oman for opening its airspace
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
06:33
Turkish central bank cuts policy rate after earthquake
Middle East
06:33
Turkish central bank cuts policy rate after earthquake
0
Middle East
06:30
Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000
Middle East
06:30
Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000
0
Middle East
06:10
Israel thanks Oman for opening its airspace
Middle East
06:10
Israel thanks Oman for opening its airspace
0
Middle East
06:02
Qatar posts 2022 budget surplus of $24.34 bln
Middle East
06:02
Qatar posts 2022 budget surplus of $24.34 bln
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon News
2023-02-21
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
0
Variety
05:14
Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership
Variety
05:14
Mercedes-Benz cars to have 'supercomputers', unveils Google partnership
0
Variety
05:55
EU eyes Big Tech as it seeks feedback on who should pay network costs
Variety
05:55
EU eyes Big Tech as it seeks feedback on who should pay network costs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
2
Lebanon News
13:03
Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report
Lebanon News
13:03
Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report
3
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Latest on the dispute between banks, Judge Aoun
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Latest on the dispute between banks, Judge Aoun
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
6
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel not in position to preach about peacekeepers' security: Lebanese delegation
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel not in position to preach about peacekeepers' security: Lebanese delegation
7
Lebanon News
12:20
Israeli heavy flare shells found on Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
12:20
Israeli heavy flare shells found on Lebanese territory
8
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store