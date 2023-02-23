News
Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 43,556
Middle East
2023-02-23 | 04:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 43,556
The number of people killed in Turkey in this month's devastating earthquakes has risen to 43,556, the country's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said overnight.
Soylu told state broadcaster TRT Haber that there had been 7,930 aftershocks following the first quake on Feb. 6 and that more than 600,000 apartments and 150,000 commercial premises had suffered at least moderate damage.
Reuters
Middle East
Turkey
Syria
Earthquake
Death Toll
Aftershocks
Natural
Disaster
Environment
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
2
Lebanon News
13:03
Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report
Lebanon News
13:03
Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report
3
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Latest on the dispute between banks, Judge Aoun
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Latest on the dispute between banks, Judge Aoun
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
6
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel not in position to preach about peacekeepers' security: Lebanese delegation
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel not in position to preach about peacekeepers' security: Lebanese delegation
7
Lebanon News
12:20
Israeli heavy flare shells found on Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
12:20
Israeli heavy flare shells found on Lebanese territory
8
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
