News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sawa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey supports jobs and wages in earthquake-ravaged south
Middle East
2023-02-23 | 04:56
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Turkey supports jobs and wages in earthquake-ravaged south
Turkey launched a temporary wage support scheme on Wednesday and banned layoffs in 10 cities to protect workers and businesses from the financial impact of the massive earthquake that hit the south of the country.
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6 killed more than 47,000 people in Turkey and Syria, damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of buildings and left millions homeless.
Under Turkey's economic relief plan, employers whose workplaces were "heavily or moderately damaged" get wage support for workers whose hours had been cut, the country's Official Gazette said on Wednesday.
A ban on layoffs was also introduced in 10 earthquake-hit provinces. Both moves appeared aimed at easing an exodus from a region which is home to 13 million people.
"People whose homes or businesses are damaged are now seeking jobs outside the disaster area," economist Enver Erkan said. "It is also necessary to provide incentives to businesses who employ workers in the earthquake area."
Urbanisation Minister Murat Kurum said 156,000 buildings with more than 500,000 apartments were destroyed or severely damaged by the earthquake.
Business groups and economists have said rebuilding could cost Turkey up to $100 billion and shave one to two percentage points off growth this year.
In power for two decades, Erdogan faces elections within four months. Even before the quake, opinion polls showed he was under pressure from a cost of living crisis, which could worsen as the disaster has disrupted agricultural production.
Days after the quake, a Turkish official said the scale of the disaster posed "serious difficulties" for holding elections on time, but three officials said on Wednesday the government is now against the idea of a postponement.
"It is very likely that an agreement will be reached on holding the election on June 18," a government official said.
Around 865,000 people are living in tents and 23,500 in containers, while 376,000 are in student dormitories and public guesthouses outside the earthquake zone, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.
'NO ONE ELSE' TO FIND
In Antakya, one of Turkey's worst affected cities, 25-year-old Syrian Mustafa Kazzaz said rescue teams had finished clearing the rubble of his building without finding the bodies of his father, brother and sister.
He had set up a tent between a collapsed building and another that appeared heavily damaged. "The work continued for 15 days," he said.
"They told me the work is done. There is no one else."
On Tuesday night Antakya's deserted city centre streets were lit only by car headlights and the red and blue lights of police and military vehicles.
In neighbouring Syria, where humanitarian efforts have been hampered by a 12-year-old conflict, Al-Watan newspaper reported that an aid flight arrived from Norway in the first earthquake aid flown directly into Syria from Europe.
The United Nations said aid was also flown into Syria on Wednesday from the United Arab Emirates and Iran, while trucks arrived from neighbouring Jordan and Iraq.
Turkey's Internet authority blocked access to a popular online forum, Eksi Sozluk, two weeks after it briefly blocked access to Twitter, citing the spread of disinformation.
Some independent and opposition broadcasters were also fined on Wednesday for criticising the government in their earthquake coverage, said Ilhan Tasci, a board member of the media watchdog RTUK and member of the main opposition CHP party.
Reuters
Breaking Headlines
Middle East
Turkey
Temporary
Wage
Support
Layoffs
Workers
Businesses
Financial
Impact
Earthquake
Next
One woman dies every 2 mins in pregnancy, childbirth: UN
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-22
Turkey bans layoffs, offers salary support in earthquake zone
Middle East
2023-02-22
Turkey bans layoffs, offers salary support in earthquake zone
0
Middle East
2023-02-22
Turkey offers economic support in earthquake zone
Middle East
2023-02-22
Turkey offers economic support in earthquake zone
0
Middle East
2023-02-08
UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes
Middle East
2023-02-08
UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes
0
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanese delegation heads to Turkey in solidarity with earthquake victims
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanese delegation heads to Turkey in solidarity with earthquake victims
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
06:33
Turkish central bank cuts policy rate after earthquake
Middle East
06:33
Turkish central bank cuts policy rate after earthquake
0
Middle East
06:30
Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000
Middle East
06:30
Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000
0
Middle East
06:10
Israel thanks Oman for opening its airspace
Middle East
06:10
Israel thanks Oman for opening its airspace
0
Middle East
06:02
Qatar posts 2022 budget surplus of $24.34 bln
Middle East
06:02
Qatar posts 2022 budget surplus of $24.34 bln
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-10
Climate change saves Europe from energy crisis
World
2023-01-10
Climate change saves Europe from energy crisis
0
Sports
2023-01-31
Lebanon faces Ukraine in prestigious Davis Cup
Sports
2023-01-31
Lebanon faces Ukraine in prestigious Davis Cup
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-16
Cabinet will convene on Wednesday
Lebanon News
2023-01-16
Cabinet will convene on Wednesday
0
Middle East
06:10
Israel thanks Oman for opening its airspace
Middle East
06:10
Israel thanks Oman for opening its airspace
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
2
Lebanon News
13:03
Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report
Lebanon News
13:03
Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report
3
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Latest on the dispute between banks, Judge Aoun
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Latest on the dispute between banks, Judge Aoun
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
6
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel not in position to preach about peacekeepers' security: Lebanese delegation
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel not in position to preach about peacekeepers' security: Lebanese delegation
7
Lebanon News
12:20
Israeli heavy flare shells found on Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
12:20
Israeli heavy flare shells found on Lebanese territory
8
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store