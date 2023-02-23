News
Abu Dhabi state gas firm looks to raise $2B in IPO
Middle East
2023-02-23 | 05:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Abu Dhabi state gas firm looks to raise $2B in IPO
Abu Dhabi’s state gas company expects to raise up to $2 billion by selling 4 percent of its shares in an initial public offering, the company said Thursday.
It said the price range for the previously announced sale of over 3 billion shares has been set at 2.25 to 2.34 Emirati dirhams, valuing the company at up to $50.8 billion. The subscription period begins Thursday, with the final offer price expected to be announced March 3.
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has access to 95 percent of the UAE’s natural gas reserves, the world’s seventh largest. Its gas division, known as ADNOC Gas, supplies more than 60 percent of the local market and exports to more than 20 countries.
The gas company had a net income of $4.2 billion in the first 10 months of 2022, up from $3.6 billion in all of 2021.
A similar IPO by Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant Aramco in 2019 raised some $30 billion.
Sultan al-Jaber, the CEO of ADNOC, who also oversees renewable energy projects in the United Arab Emirates, was selected to chair this year’s COP28 U.N. climate talks, angering climate change activists.
Oil and gas have powered the UAE’s rapid transformation into a high-tech global business hub home to the futuristic cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as the world’s busiest airport for international flights. Analysts believe the Emirates is trying to maximize its profits as the world increasingly turns to renewables.
The Emirates says it has invested more than $50 billion in renewable energy projects across 70 countries and plans to invest $50 billion more in the next decade. It has also vowed to become carbon neutral by 2050, though it’s unclear how it would reach that target.
AP
Middle East
Abu Dhabi
Business
State
Gas
Firms
IPO
ADNOC
Gas
Supplies
Aramco
UAE
United Arab Emirates
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
2
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
3
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
4
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
5
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
6
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
7
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
8
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
