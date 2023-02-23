News
Qatar posts 2022 budget surplus of $24.34 bln
Middle East
2023-02-23 | 06:02
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Qatar posts 2022 budget surplus of $24.34 bln
Qatar had a budget surplus of 89 billion riyals ($24.34 billion) in 2022, the state news agency reported on Thursday, citing the finance ministry, a massive increase from 2021 as high oil and gas prices significantly boosted public revenue.
In 2021 the budget surplus was 1.59 billion, according to Moody's citing finance ministry figures.
For 2023, Qatar anticipates a budget surplus of 29 billion riyals, finance minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari was quoted as saying in December, which he attributed to an estimated 16.3 percent rise in revenue, thanks to rising average oil prices.
The Gulf Arab state, which hosted the soccer World Cup during the third quarter of 2022, is one of the world's largest exporters of natural gas and has benefited from huge windfalls from soaring global oil and gas prices.
Qatar's oil and gas revenues surged 67 percent in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021 and prices remained high for the balance of the year.
Reuters
