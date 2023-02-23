Israel thanks Oman for opening its airspace

2023-02-23 | 06:10
Israel thanks Oman for opening its airspace
Israel thanks Oman for opening its airspace

Israel's foreign minister on Thursday thanked Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said for opening Oman's airspace to all carriers, including Israeli airlines, which will now be able to offer shorter routes to Asia.

"It's an historic and significant decision for the Israeli economy and the Israeli traveler," said Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

Oman's civil aviation authority on Thursday said the sultanate's airspace will be open for all carriers that meet the authority's requirements for overflying.

US President Joe Biden in July announced a Saudi air corridor for Israeli carriers might be implemented. Israeli officials had said the corridor could not be implemented until Muscat consented because it would also entail flying over Oman.


REUTERS
 

