News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dr. Pam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000
Middle East
2023-02-23 | 06:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000
The death toll from the massive earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6 continues to rise as more bodies are retrieved from the rubble of demolished buildings. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck the already battered province of Hatay this week damaged or demolished more buildings, compounding the devastation.
Here’s a look at the key developments Thursday from the aftermath of the earthquake.
DEATH TOLL TOPS 47,000
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has raised the number of fatalities in Turkey from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake to 43,556.
The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria now stands at 47,244.
In an interview with state broadcaster TRT late on Wednesday, Soylu said teams were sifting through two buildings in hard-hit Hatay province in search of further bodies. Search operations elsewhere have come to an end, he said.
Meanwhile, at least 164,000 buildings have either collapsed or are so damaged that they need to be demolished, said Murat Kurum, Turkey’s minister for the environment and urbanization.
SYRIANS SHELTER IN TENTS AND CARS
The local civil defense in northwestern Syria, known locally as The White Helmets, said Thursday that thousands of children and tens of thousands of families have taken shelter in cars and tents “fearing they would face a repeat of the earthquake.”
In government-held Syria, a first plane from Bahrain loaded with aid landed in Damascus. The Gulf monarchy is among many Arab countries that in recent years have tried to thaw relations with President Bashar Assad, after shunning him in 2011 for his brutal crackdown on protesters.
Saudi Arabia and Egypt, two key US allies in the region, have also delivered aid.
AP
Middle East
Death Toll
Turkey
Syria
Earthquake
Quake
Exceeds
Natural
Disaster
Environment
Next
Turkish central bank cuts policy rate after earthquake
Israel thanks Oman for opening its airspace
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake
Middle East
2023-02-21
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
MoFA publishes Lebanese death toll in Turkey–Syria earthquake
Lebanon News
2023-02-15
MoFA publishes Lebanese death toll in Turkey–Syria earthquake
0
Middle East
04:37
Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 43,556
Middle East
04:37
Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 43,556
0
Middle East
2023-02-16
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
Middle East
2023-02-16
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
10:31
Earthquake will keep Turkish inflation above 40 percent, additional budget needed
Middle East
10:31
Earthquake will keep Turkish inflation above 40 percent, additional budget needed
0
Middle East
10:21
Turkey steps up rebuilding plans as quake toll nears 50,000
Middle East
10:21
Turkey steps up rebuilding plans as quake toll nears 50,000
0
Middle East
10:08
UN to expand quake aid into NW Syria, but further scale-up needed
Middle East
10:08
UN to expand quake aid into NW Syria, but further scale-up needed
0
World
10:05
Saudi property developer Dar Global to list in London on Feb. 28
World
10:05
Saudi property developer Dar Global to list in London on Feb. 28
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-21
Italy's Meloni criticizes Putin's speech ahead of Zelenskiy talks
World
2023-02-21
Italy's Meloni criticizes Putin's speech ahead of Zelenskiy talks
0
Middle East
2023-02-10
Erdogan says earthquake response should have been faster
Middle East
2023-02-10
Erdogan says earthquake response should have been faster
0
Variety
2023-01-17
Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California
Variety
2023-01-17
Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Former Lebanese House Speaker Hussein Al-Husseini dies at 86
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Former Lebanese House Speaker Hussein Al-Husseini dies at 86
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
2
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
3
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
4
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
5
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
6
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
7
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
8
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store