News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dr. Pam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkish central bank cuts policy rate after earthquake
Middle East
2023-02-23 | 06:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Turkish central bank cuts policy rate after earthquake
Turkey's central bank lowered its policy rate by 50 basis points to 8.5 percent on Thursday, as expected, following a devastating earthquake that killed more than 43,000 people in southern Turkey this month.
"It has become even more important to keep financial conditions supportive to preserve the growth momentum in industrial production and the positive trend in employment after the earthquake," the central bank said in a statement.
It said after its monthly monetary policy committee meeting that it will closely monitor earthquake driven supply-demand imbalances on inflation and stressed the importance of supporting economic growth and employment.
The decision had little impact on the lira , which traded at 18.8755, unchanged from its early levels. The currency has been mostly flat since the summer due largely to state management.
Even before the quakes, analysts said there could be more easing ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections due to be held by June, where President Tayyip Erdogan is expected to face the biggest political challenge of his two decades' rule.
Last year the bank cut its key rate by 500 basis points in an unorthodox easing cycle designed to counter an economic slowdown, before keeping it steady at 9 percent in December and January. The stimulus came even as inflation soared above 85 percent last year and dipped only to 58 percent in January.
Erdogan has urged monetary stimulus over the last several years aiming to achieve price stability by slashing borrowing costs, boosting exports and flipping chronic current account deficits to surpluses.
But the rate cuts sparked a late-2021 currency crash, which saw the lira lose 44 percent versus the dollar that year and another 30 percent in 2022, stoking inflation.
In a Reuters poll of 17 economists, the median forecast was for a 50-basis-point cut to minimize the economic impact of the earthquake. Nine economists expected a cut in the policy rate of up to 200 basis points, while eight institutions expected the rate to be kept steady.
Business groups and economists have said the earthquake could cost Ankara up to $100 billion to rebuild housing and infrastructure, while shaving one to two percentage points off economic growth this year.
Reuters
Middle East
Turlkey
Central Bank
Bank
Cuts
Policy
Rate
Earthquake
Quake
Environment
Natural
Disaster
Next
Oman opens airspace, joining Saudi in Israeli airline corridor
Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-20
Turkish central bank expected to ease policy after earthquake
Middle East
2023-02-20
Turkish central bank expected to ease policy after earthquake
0
World
2023-02-10
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
World
2023-02-10
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
0
World
2023-02-09
Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century
World
2023-02-09
Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century
0
Middle East
2023-02-03
Egypt's central bank leaves key interest rates unchanged
Middle East
2023-02-03
Egypt's central bank leaves key interest rates unchanged
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
10:31
Earthquake will keep Turkish inflation above 40 percent, additional budget needed
Middle East
10:31
Earthquake will keep Turkish inflation above 40 percent, additional budget needed
0
Middle East
10:21
Turkey steps up rebuilding plans as quake toll nears 50,000
Middle East
10:21
Turkey steps up rebuilding plans as quake toll nears 50,000
0
Middle East
10:08
UN to expand quake aid into NW Syria, but further scale-up needed
Middle East
10:08
UN to expand quake aid into NW Syria, but further scale-up needed
0
World
10:05
Saudi property developer Dar Global to list in London on Feb. 28
World
10:05
Saudi property developer Dar Global to list in London on Feb. 28
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-21
Italy's Meloni criticizes Putin's speech ahead of Zelenskiy talks
World
2023-02-21
Italy's Meloni criticizes Putin's speech ahead of Zelenskiy talks
0
Middle East
2023-02-10
Erdogan says earthquake response should have been faster
Middle East
2023-02-10
Erdogan says earthquake response should have been faster
0
Variety
2023-01-17
Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California
Variety
2023-01-17
Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Former Lebanese House Speaker Hussein Al-Husseini dies at 86
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Former Lebanese House Speaker Hussein Al-Husseini dies at 86
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
2
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
3
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
4
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
5
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
6
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
7
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
8
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store