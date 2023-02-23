News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dr. Pam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN to expand quake aid into NW Syria, but further scale-up needed
Middle East
2023-02-23 | 10:08
High views
Share
Share
3
min
UN to expand quake aid into NW Syria, but further scale-up needed
The United Nations will scale up aid deliveries to Syria's rebel-held northwest in coming days to help millions affected by this month's catastrophic earthquake, a senior UN official said on Thursday.
But Muhannad Hadi said the planned increase in aid trucks to 40 per day was still inadequate for tackling the region's humanitarian crisis, with medical supplies to combat disease, as well as more food and temporary shelters, urgently needed.
More than 280 trucks have crossed the Turkish border into northwestern Syria since aid operations resumed on Feb. 9, three days after the quake, following a break caused by highway damage, Hadi - Regional Humanitarian Coordinator (RHC) for the Syria Crisis - told Reuters.
The northwest, which is controlled by opposition groups at war with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and where 90 percent of the 4 million-plus population were already depending on aid to meet basic needs, was the worst hit in Syria.
The disaster killed more than 4,500 people there, according to the United Nations.
"We are hoping very soon this week to reach 40 trucks a day which is double what we used to bring in before the earthquake as more resources become available," Hadi said.
The increase in aid is linked to the opening of additional crossings from Turkey into rebel-held Syria: One, Bab al-Hawa, was already in use under UN Security Council authorization. Assad has given exceptional clearance for two others to be opened for three months.
Syrian authorities have also granted blanket authorization - rather than case-by-case approvals - for the same period for cross-line deliveries from government-controlled areas into the northwest.
But the UN and other aid groups say hardline forces there have blocked such deliveries while other relief bodies complain of security restrictions by the Damascus government that they say politicize aid distribution.
Flows of urgently needed aid via these routes will increase further once the UN is granted access by all parties, Hadi said.
"We have commodities in the government-held areas, we have warehouses... and when you have people in need you need to think of efficiency and effectiveness. It's not about politics," he said. "We need access from all directions."
The crisis could lead to a resurgence of waterborne diseases linked to widespread damage to infrastructure. "After the earthquake we started seeing suspected cases of cholera and deaths that could be related to cholera," Hadi said.
While the worst of the destruction inside Syria was concentrated in the northwest, some 8.8 million had been affected across the country and, on their behalf, donors needed to respond fast to a $400 million funding appeal, he said.
That was on top of another $4.8 billion already needed across Syria for this year.
"If we don't get funding quickly and if we are not able to replenish stocks we will be put in a difficult situation," Hadi said.
Reuters
Middle East
UN
United Nations
Expand
Quake
Earthquake
Aid
Syria
Turkey
Further
Scale Up
Needed
Next
Israel-Gaza border heats up after West Bank violence
Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-15
Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake
Variety
2023-02-15
Lebanese pilot hailed for leading aid after Turkey-Syria earthquake
0
World
2023-02-15
Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers
World
2023-02-15
Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers
0
Middle East
2023-02-11
UN aid chief says world must remember those displaced by quake in Turkey and Syria
Middle East
2023-02-11
UN aid chief says world must remember those displaced by quake in Turkey and Syria
0
Middle East
2023-02-09
UN aid chief in Turkey, to visit Syria to assess quake needs
Middle East
2023-02-09
UN aid chief in Turkey, to visit Syria to assess quake needs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
10:31
Earthquake will keep Turkish inflation above 40 percent, additional budget needed
Middle East
10:31
Earthquake will keep Turkish inflation above 40 percent, additional budget needed
0
Middle East
10:21
Turkey steps up rebuilding plans as quake toll nears 50,000
Middle East
10:21
Turkey steps up rebuilding plans as quake toll nears 50,000
0
World
10:05
Saudi property developer Dar Global to list in London on Feb. 28
World
10:05
Saudi property developer Dar Global to list in London on Feb. 28
0
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-21
Italy's Meloni criticizes Putin's speech ahead of Zelenskiy talks
World
2023-02-21
Italy's Meloni criticizes Putin's speech ahead of Zelenskiy talks
0
Middle East
2023-02-10
Erdogan says earthquake response should have been faster
Middle East
2023-02-10
Erdogan says earthquake response should have been faster
0
Variety
2023-01-17
Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California
Variety
2023-01-17
Young Lebanese shares song in memory of Creek Fire in California
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Former Lebanese House Speaker Hussein Al-Husseini dies at 86
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Former Lebanese House Speaker Hussein Al-Husseini dies at 86
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
2
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
07:23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
3
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Lebanon News
05:49
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
4
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
Lebanon Economy
10:35
Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges
5
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
World
04:39
Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles
6
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
Middle East
04:51
Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent
7
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
World
09:49
EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025
8
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Middle East
09:35
Assad approved Syria quake aid with a UAE nudge
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store