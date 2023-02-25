Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region: EMSC

Middle East
2023-02-25 | 14:43
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region: EMSC
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region: EMSC

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Central Turkey on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.


The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

earthquake

turkey

middle east

syria

lebanon

