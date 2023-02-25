News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
23
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
23
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Democracy means judicial autonomy, German envoy says on Israel overhaul
Middle East
2023-02-25 | 14:54
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Democracy means judicial autonomy, German envoy says on Israel overhaul
Germany believes an independent justice system is a tenet of democracy and is closely watching the Israeli dispute over a government plan for judicial change, its envoy said, as protesters flooded the streets for an eighth straight week on Saturday.
The new nationalist-religious government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ploughed ahead this week with its proposed changes as parliament took first steps in legislating limits to the Supreme Court's power to strike down laws.
Another change pushed by the ruling coalition would give it more sway in picking judges. The bills have won initial votes in parliament but have yet to be written into law.
"We have a strong interest in Israeli democracy remaining strong because ... this vibrant democracy is an important part of why we feel so committed to Israel," German Ambassador Steffen Seibert told Israel's N12 television in an interview.
The government's plan has sparked nationwide protests in Israel and caused alarm among economists, former security officials and legal experts at home and abroad.
Critics say it undermines the courts' independence while handing the government unbridled power, which in turn would endanger minority rights, encourage corruption, isolate Israel diplomatically and wreak havoc on its economy.
Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges that he denies, says the reforms will strengthen democracy and boost business. He has dismissed protesters as "anarchists" unwilling to accept the decisive right-wing victory in a Nov. 1 election.
"Democracy is more than the temporary power of the democratically elected majority," Seibert said.
"It is also about the preservation of the rights of minorities, and it is also about the proper balance of power and that's where an independent judiciary comes in," said Seibert, adding that Germany was closely watching the fierce debate.
Numerous opinion polls have shown a majority of Israelis against the government's planned judicial overhaul as it presently stands. Nationwide protests drew tens of thousands on Saturday.
"We are demonstrating against the government because we are afraid for our future, for the future of our children," said Gabi Goldstein, who attended the largest protest on Saturday, in Tel Aviv.
Reuters
Middle East
democracy
Israel
Germany
envoy
Netanyahu
Next
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
Renewed protests in Iran's restive southeast, mosque surrounded
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-22
Netanyahu orders his party to stop speaking against Bank of Israel governor
Middle East
2023-02-22
Netanyahu orders his party to stop speaking against Bank of Israel governor
0
Middle East
2023-02-20
Israel’s Netanyahu advances judicial changes despite uproar
Middle East
2023-02-20
Israel’s Netanyahu advances judicial changes despite uproar
0
Middle East
2023-02-06
Netanyahu says Syria requests quake relief, Israel ready to send it
Middle East
2023-02-06
Netanyahu says Syria requests quake relief, Israel ready to send it
0
Middle East
2023-02-02
Israel's attorney-general warns Netanyahu to stay out of push for judicial changes
Middle East
2023-02-02
Israel's attorney-general warns Netanyahu to stay out of push for judicial changes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
14:59
Tunisia holds prominent critics of president in pre-trial detention, lawyers say
Middle East
14:59
Tunisia holds prominent critics of president in pre-trial detention, lawyers say
0
Middle East
14:56
Iran likely to supply air defence missiles to Syria: Iranian state TV
Middle East
14:56
Iran likely to supply air defence missiles to Syria: Iranian state TV
0
Middle East
14:53
Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria
Middle East
14:53
Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria
0
Middle East
14:49
Iran says it has developed long-range cruise missile
Middle East
14:49
Iran says it has developed long-range cruise missile
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-15
Parliament fails for tenth time to elect a president
Lebanon News
2022-12-15
Parliament fails for tenth time to elect a president
0
World
2023-02-15
Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers
World
2023-02-15
Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
Mattresses, documents, electronics: Turks risk it all to retrieve belongings
Middle East
2023-02-21
Mattresses, documents, electronics: Turks risk it all to retrieve belongings
0
Variety
2023-02-24
Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition
Variety
2023-02-24
Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
15:10
Lebanese Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania, US seeks extradition to NY
News Bulletin Reports
15:10
Lebanese Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania, US seeks extradition to NY
2
News Bulletin Reports
15:26
Armed robbery in Jounieh, suspect arrested after exchange of gunfire
News Bulletin Reports
15:26
Armed robbery in Jounieh, suspect arrested after exchange of gunfire
3
Middle East
14:43
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region: EMSC
Middle East
14:43
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region: EMSC
4
News Bulletin Reports
15:04
Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America
News Bulletin Reports
15:04
Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America
5
Sports
07:00
Carmelo Anthony in attendance during Lebanon vs. Phillipines FIBA World Cup qualifier matchup
Sports
07:00
Carmelo Anthony in attendance during Lebanon vs. Phillipines FIBA World Cup qualifier matchup
6
News Bulletin Reports
15:17
Cabinet to approve financial increases for military personnel and public sector employees
News Bulletin Reports
15:17
Cabinet to approve financial increases for military personnel and public sector employees
7
Middle East
14:56
Iran likely to supply air defence missiles to Syria: Iranian state TV
Middle East
14:56
Iran likely to supply air defence missiles to Syria: Iranian state TV
8
News Bulletin Reports
15:37
Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand
News Bulletin Reports
15:37
Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store