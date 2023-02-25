Iran likely to supply air defence missiles to Syria: Iranian state TV

Middle East
2023-02-25 | 14:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Iran likely to supply air defence missiles to Syria: Iranian state TV
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Iran likely to supply air defence missiles to Syria: Iranian state TV

Iran is likely to sell surface-to-air missiles to Syria, Iranian state television said on Friday, to help reinforce the air defences of Tehran's close ally in the face of frequent Israeli air strikes.

"Syria needs to rebuild its air defence network and requires precision bombs for its fighter planes," the state broadcaster said.

"It is very likely that we will witness the supply by Iran of radars and defence missiles, such as the 15 Khordad system, to reinforce Syria's air defences," the TV said, adding that only parts of a recent defence agreement with Syria were being publicised.
 
Although Israeli officials rarely acknowledge responsibility for specific operations, Israel has been carrying out air strikes against suspected Iranian-sponsored weapons transfers and personnel deployments in Syria for almost a decade.

Israel has also in recent months intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases to disrupt Iran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Lebanon's Hezbollah.
 
The strikes are part of an escalation of what has been a low-intensity conflict whose goal was to slow down Iran's growing entrenchment in Syria, Israeli military experts say.
 
Reuters

Middle East

Iran

Syria

missiles

air

defence

Lebanon

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
Renewed protests in Iran's restive southeast, mosque surrounded
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-07

Lebanon opens up airports, ports for aid to Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

Lebanon's patients resorting to Syrian and Iranian alternatives as prices soar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-21

US Delegation visits Lebanon to learn about Syrian refugee crisis: report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
14:59

Tunisia holds prominent critics of president in pre-trial detention, lawyers say

LBCI
Middle East
14:54

Democracy means judicial autonomy, German envoy says on Israel overhaul

LBCI
Middle East
14:53

Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria

LBCI
Middle East
14:49

Iran says it has developed long-range cruise missile

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-15

Parliament fails for tenth time to elect a president

LBCI
World
2023-02-15

Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-21

Mattresses, documents, electronics: Turks risk it all to retrieve belongings

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-24

Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:10

Lebanese Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania, US seeks extradition to NY

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:26

Armed robbery in Jounieh, suspect arrested after exchange of gunfire

LBCI
Middle East
14:43

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region: EMSC

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:04

Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America

LBCI
Sports
07:00

Carmelo Anthony in attendance during Lebanon vs. Phillipines FIBA World Cup qualifier matchup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:17

Cabinet to approve financial increases for military personnel and public sector employees

LBCI
Middle East
14:56

Iran likely to supply air defence missiles to Syria: Iranian state TV

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:37

Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app