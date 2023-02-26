Jordan hosting Israeli-Palestinian talks to avert escalation in violence

Middle East
2023-02-26 | 05:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Jordan hosting Israeli-Palestinian talks to avert escalation in violence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Jordan hosting Israeli-Palestinian talks to avert escalation in violence

Jordan will host a meeting on Sunday between top Israeli and Palestinian security and political officials in hopes of halting a recent surge in violence that has stoked fears of wider escalation ahead of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, officials said.

They said the one-day meeting in the Red Sea port of Aqaba will bring top Israeli and Palestinian security chiefs together for the first time in many years, along with representatives of key regional parties. US President Joe Biden’s adviser on the Middle East, Brett McGurk, will also attend.

The discussions are part of Jordan's stepped-up diplomatic engagement with Washington and regional partner Egypt to restore calm in Israel and the Palestinian territories in Gaza and the West Bank and rebuild trust between the two sides, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The meeting is aimed at giving Palestinians hope for a political future, a senior Jordanian official told Reuters. If its objectives are achieved, "it will be reflected on the ground with decreased tensions," he said.

The meeting offers a chance to halt a surge in Israeli-Palestinian clashes in recent months that has sparked Arab anger and international concern about a slide back to a wider Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Such a meeting has not happened in years... It's a major achievement to get them together," said the Jordanian official, who also requested anonymity.

In previous years, clashes have erupted between Israeli police and Palestinians around Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque at the height of the Ramadan fasting month that coincided with Judaism's Passover and Christian Easter.

Jerusalem is holy to all three faiths. Jordan is the custodian of al Aqsa, a major mosque in Jerusalem's Old City.

At least 62 Palestinians, including gunmen and civilians, have been killed this year, the Palestinian health ministry said. Ten Israelis and a Ukrainian tourist died in Palestinian attacks in the same period, according to Israel's foreign ministry.

Several Palestinian factions from armed groups within mainstream Fatah to Islamist Hamas and Islamic Jehad called on the Palestinian Authority to pull out of the meeting, saying it was a US-led plot against Palestinian aspirations.

“You should announce your retreat from participating in this suspicious meeting and confront the occupation by all available means,” Basim Naeem, a senior official of the Islamist Hamas group that controls Gaza, said in a statement.

A statement by the Palestinian Authority said its delegation will call on Israel to end its occupation of the West Bank and move towards a peace deal that endorses a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Earlier this month, Jordan's King Abdullah met Biden and held talks with McGurk in which the United States - a staunch ally of Israel, Egypt and Jordan - warned of the threats to regional security and lobbied for a resumption of stalled US-sponsored talks on Palestinian statehood.

In addition to averting violence, it is hoped Sunday's meeting will halt unilateral measures by Israel, the Jordanian official said. That "could eventually lead to further political engagement."

Jordan has been concerned about stepped-up Jewish settlement building, and has accused Israel of trying to change the status quo in Jerusalem's holy sites. Israel denies the allegation.

Right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's return to power has deepened Arab worries over policies that include accelerated Jewish settlement-building and tougher security offensives in Palestinian territories in the West Bank.

Most world powers view as illegal the settlements Israel has built on land it captured in a 1967 war with Arab powers. Israel disputes that and cites biblical, historical and political links to the West Bank, as well as security interests.
 
REUTERS
 

Middle East

Jordan

Jordanian

Israeli

Palestinian

Talks

Violence

LBCI Next
Yemen's Hodeidah receives first ship carrying general cargo in years amid truce push
Iran's currency slides to record low as savers buy dollars
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-10

Egypt hold talks seeking to prevent Israeli-Palestinian escalation in Ramadan

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-22

Palestinians: 9 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-22

Israeli troops besiege gunmen in West Bank city, two Palestinians killed

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-14

Israeli troops kill Palestinian, 17, in West Bank clash

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:32

Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000

LBCI
Middle East
06:16

Yemen's Hodeidah receives first ship carrying general cargo in years amid truce push

LBCI
Middle East
05:28

Iran's currency slides to record low as savers buy dollars

LBCI
Middle East
14:59

Tunisia holds prominent critics of president in pre-trial detention, lawyers say

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-12

LBCI is now on WhatsApp…

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:37

Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

Planned judicial overhaul could harm Israel's growth

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-25

Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:26

Armed robbery in Jounieh, suspect arrested after exchange of gunfire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:10

Lebanese Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania, US seeks extradition to NY

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:04

Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America

LBCI
Middle East
14:43

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region: EMSC

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:17

Cabinet to approve financial increases for military personnel and public sector employees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:37

Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand

LBCI
Middle East
14:56

Iran likely to supply air defence missiles to Syria: Iranian state TV

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:21

Uncertainty surrounds extension of General Ibrahim's term

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app