Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000

Middle East
2023-02-26 | 06:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000

Turkey has arrested 184 people suspected of responsibility for the collapse of buildings in this month's earthquakes and investigations are widening, a minister said on Saturday, as anger simmers over what many see as corrupt building practices.

Overnight, the death toll from the earthquakes, the most powerful of which struck at the dead of night on Feb. 6, rose to 44,128 in Turkey. That took the overall number of deaths in Turkey and neighboring Syria to more than 50,000.

More than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged in Turkey by the disaster, the worst in the country's modern history.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said that more than 600 people had been investigated in connection with collapsed buildings, speaking during a news conference in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, which was among 10 provinces hit by the disaster.

Those formally arrested and remanded in custody include 79 construction contractors, 74 people who bear legal responsibility for buildings, 13 property owners and 18 people who had made alterations to buildings, he said.

Many Turks have expressed outrage at what they see as corrupt building practices and flawed urban developments.

President Tayyip Erdogan, who faces the biggest political challenge of his two-decade rule in elections scheduled to be held by June, has promised accountability.

In the province of Gaziantep, the mayor of the Nurdagi district - who is from Erdogan's ruling AK Party - was among those arrested as part of the investigations into collapsed buildings, state broadcaster TRT Haber and other media reported.

REUTERS
 

Middle East

Turkey

Probe

Building

Collapse

Quake

Yemen's Hodeidah receives first ship carrying general cargo in years amid truce push
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-24

Erdogan pins election hopes on 'building Turkey' mission after quake

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-24

Turkey issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

Turkey steps up rebuilding plans as quake toll nears 50,000

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:16

Yemen's Hodeidah receives first ship carrying general cargo in years amid truce push

LBCI
Middle East
05:36

Jordan hosting Israeli-Palestinian talks to avert escalation in violence

LBCI
Middle East
05:28

Iran's currency slides to record low as savers buy dollars

LBCI
Middle East
14:59

Tunisia holds prominent critics of president in pre-trial detention, lawyers say

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-12

LBCI is now on WhatsApp…

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:37

Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

Planned judicial overhaul could harm Israel's growth

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-25

Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:26

Armed robbery in Jounieh, suspect arrested after exchange of gunfire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:10

Lebanese Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania, US seeks extradition to NY

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:04

Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America

LBCI
Middle East
14:43

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region: EMSC

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:17

Cabinet to approve financial increases for military personnel and public sector employees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:37

Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand

LBCI
Middle East
14:56

Iran likely to supply air defence missiles to Syria: Iranian state TV

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:21

Uncertainty surrounds extension of General Ibrahim's term

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app