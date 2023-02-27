Egypt's foreign minister meets Assad in first Syria visit since war

Middle East
2023-02-27 | 04:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Egypt&#39;s foreign minister meets Assad in first Syria visit since war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Egypt's foreign minister meets Assad in first Syria visit since war

Egypt's foreign minister met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday in the first visit to Damascus by a top Egyptian diplomat since the civil war began in 2011, in another sign of warming ties between Assad and Arab states that once shunned him.

Assad has benefited from an outpouring of Arab support since devastating earthquakes hit his country and neighboring Turkey earlier this month, helping him ease the diplomatic isolation he has faced over the conflict.
 
"The goal of the visit is primarily humanitarian, and to pass on our solidarity – from the leadership, the government and the people of Egypt to the people of Syria," Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told reporters in Damascus.

Egypt was looking forward to providing more quake assistance “in full coordination with the Syrian government,” after already having donated some 1,500 tons so far, Shoukry added, standing alongside Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.
 
"When the foreign minister of Egypt comes to Damascus, he comes to his home, his people, and his country," Mekdad said.

The earthquake killed more than 5,900 people in Syria, the bulk of them in the rebel-held northwest. In Turkey, the death toll stands at more than 44,000.

The Arab League suspended Syria in 2011 over the government's deadly crackdown on protests, and many US-allied Arab states backed the opposition seeking to topple Assad.
 
But a number of Arab states, most prominently the United Arab Emirates, have shifted approach towards normalizing ties in recent years, after Assad defeated his insurgent enemies across much of the country helped by Iran and Russia.

Shoukry did not respond to reporters' questions on whether Egypt would support lifting the Arab League's suspension of Syria.

SISI CALL
 
Ties between Syria and Egypt were briefly cut during the Muslim Brotherhood-led government of President Mohamed Mursi.

Egypt reopened its embassy in Syria in 2013 after the army removed Mursi from power, but kept Assad at arm's length. Shoukry met Mekdad in 2021 on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly

Following the quake, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke with Assad by phone for the first time and on Sunday a delegation of parliamentarians from around the region - including Egypt's parliament speaker - met Assad in Damascus.

Washington has voiced opposition to any moves towards rehabilitating or normalizing ties with Assad, citing his government's brutality during the conflict and the need to see progress towards a political solution.

Saudi Arabia, which remains at odds with Assad, has said consensus was building in the Arab world that isolating Syria was not working and that dialogue with Damascus was needed at some point to at least address humanitarian issues.

Shoukry is also due to visit to Turkey on Monday, pointing to another shift in Egypt's foreign ties.

Diplomatic relations between Egypt and Turkey were severed after Sisi led the overthrow of Mursi, who had enjoyed support from Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party during his short-lived presidency.

Erdogan and Sisi met and shook hands during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - another country with which Egypt has rebuilt relations - and Turkish companies earlier this month committed to $500 million in new investments in Egypt.
 
 

Middle East

Egypt

Foreign

Minister

Meets

Assad

Syria

First

Time

Visit

War

Government

Politics

Violence

LBCI Next
Israeli settlers rampage after Palestinian gunman kills 2
Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-15

Jordan's foreign minister visits Syria in first trip since war

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-10

Syria's Assad visits Aleppo hospital in first reported trip to quake-hit area

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

Assad is impeding humanitarian access in NW Syria: US Foreign Assistance Director

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-14

After allowing quake aid routes, Syria's Assad may expect reward

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:14

Turks protest over government's quake response in stadiums, on streets

LBCI
Middle East
08:17

Turkey's inflation seen falling to 55.5 percent in February

LBCI
Middle East
08:13

UN seeks $4.3 bln for Yemen aid as global crises test donor coffers

LBCI
Middle East
08:05

Israel sees 'difficult days ahead' after West Bank attacks, riot

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25

Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:29

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder

LBCI
Sports
13:21

FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:48

Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case

LBCI
Sports
04:11

Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:29

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
Middle East
05:15

Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app