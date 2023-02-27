Hundreds protest new proposed election law in Baghdad

Middle East
2023-02-27 | 05:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hundreds protest new proposed election law in Baghdad
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Hundreds protest new proposed election law in Baghdad

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Baghdad on Monday to denounce a draft elections law that would increase the size of the country’s electoral districts, potentially undermining independent candidates.

The current legislation, under which the 2021 election was held, breaks up each of the country’s 18 provinces into several electoral districts. The law, which was a key demand of mass anti-government protests that kicked off in late 2019, was seen as giving independent candidates a better chance at winning.

Last week, Parliament debated the draft, which would return Iraq to having one electoral district per governorate. Independent lawmakers who objected to the proposal, walked out of the session, which ended early due to losing its quorum.

The Parliament is set to discuss the proposed law again on Monday but lawmakers were not expected to vote on the proposal.

The return to a single district per province is backed by the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Iran-backed parties that forms the majority bloc in the current parliament, and which brought Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to power last year.

Monday’s protests took place as heavy security forces surrounded the Parliament and closed off Joumhouriya Bridge on the Tigris River that leads to the government areas of the heavily fortified Green Zone.
 

Middle East

Politics

Government

Baghdad

Iraq

Protests

Election

Law

LBCI Next
Turkey's NATO talks with Sweden and Finland to resume on March 9
Israeli settlers rampage after Palestinian gunman kills 2
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-10

Florida lawmakers back DeSantis on transporting migrants, policing elections

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-03

Iraqis protest in Baghdad as currency crisis continues

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-25

Hundreds in Baghdad protest devaluation of Iraq’s currency

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-24

Mawlawi denies postposing Municipal elections, working on finding funds

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:14

Turks protest over government's quake response in stadiums, on streets

LBCI
Middle East
08:17

Turkey's inflation seen falling to 55.5 percent in February

LBCI
Middle East
08:13

UN seeks $4.3 bln for Yemen aid as global crises test donor coffers

LBCI
Middle East
08:05

Israel sees 'difficult days ahead' after West Bank attacks, riot

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25

Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:29

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder

LBCI
Sports
13:21

FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:48

Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case

LBCI
Sports
04:11

Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:29

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
Middle East
05:15

Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app