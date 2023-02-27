After Turkey's earthquake, a grave mental health toll looms

Middle East
2023-02-27 | 06:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
After Turkey&#39;s earthquake, a grave mental health toll looms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
After Turkey's earthquake, a grave mental health toll looms

It has been three weeks since Tugce Seren Gul's aunt and grandmother were killed in Antakya when a devastating earthquake struck Turkey's southeast. And yet every night, she waits until 4.17 am in the morning, the exact time that the disaster hit, to try to go to sleep.

"I keep thinking another disaster will strike at that time and just wait for it to pass," said Gul, 28, who managed to run out of her family house with her mother moments before the walls of her house collapsed during the tremors.

After reaching the street barefoot, Gul saw the dead bodies of neighbors killed by falling concrete. She remembers the screams of people trapped in collapsed buildings.

Gul said the horror had put a heavy toll on the mental health of survivors who "lost everything" in the city of Antakya, which was devastated by the quake. She wants to one day seek professional help to address the trauma, but for now establishing a new life for herself and her family is the only priority.

The 7.8 earthquake magnitude earthquake, the most deadly in modern Turkey's history, will have a deep psychological impact, experts and officials say. More than 44,300 people died in the country and over 1.5 million were left homeless in freezing conditions. Millions have lost family members, jobs, life savings and their hopes for the future.
 
REUTERS
 

Middle East

Turkey

Earthquake

Mental Health

Toll

LBCI Next
New Turkey quake kills one person, flattens more buildings
Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-25

Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 43,556

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-21

Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:14

Turks protest over government's quake response in stadiums, on streets

LBCI
Middle East
08:17

Turkey's inflation seen falling to 55.5 percent in February

LBCI
Middle East
08:13

UN seeks $4.3 bln for Yemen aid as global crises test donor coffers

LBCI
Middle East
08:05

Israel sees 'difficult days ahead' after West Bank attacks, riot

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25

Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:29

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder

LBCI
Sports
13:21

FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:48

Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case

LBCI
Sports
04:11

Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:29

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
Middle East
05:15

Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app