News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
29
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
29
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
New Turkey quake kills one person, flattens more buildings
Middle East
2023-02-27 | 06:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
New Turkey quake kills one person, flattens more buildings
An earthquake shook southeast Turkey on Monday, killing one person, injuring 69 and causing 29 buildings to collapse, Turkish authorities said, triggering frantic work to rescue several people believed trapped in rubble.
The latest aftershock, with a magnitude of 5.6 and depth of 6.15 km, hit three weeks after a massive quake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.
A rescue team carried out one man alive, strapped to a stretcher, from the rubble of a building in the province of Malatya, live footage on broadcaster CNN Turk showed.
A while later, it showed a woman, said to be the man's daughter, rescued from the same building.
Yunus Sezer, head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) told a news conference that search and rescue teams had been deployed to five buildings.
There have been four fresh earthquakes in the region in the past three weeks, as well as 45 aftershocks with magnitudes between five and six, said AFAD's general director of earthquake and risk reduction Orhan Tatar.
"This is very extraordinary activity," Tatar said.
ELECTIONS DUE
The earthquakes have struck months ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections, scheduled to be held by June, which present the biggest political challenge to President Tayyip Erdogan in his two-decade rule.
A delegation from Turkey's High Election Board was scheduled to visit the quake zone on Monday to start gathering material for a report on the feasibility of holding elections in the region.
Reuters
Middle East
New
Turkey
Quake
Earthquake
Kills
Person
Building
Collapses
Natural Disaster
Environment
Survivors
Rescuers
Elections
Aftershocks
Next
Israel beefs up troops after unprecedented settler rampage
After Turkey's earthquake, a grave mental health toll looms
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-26
Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000
Middle East
2023-02-26
Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000
0
Middle East
2023-02-24
Turkey issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless
Middle East
2023-02-24
Turkey issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake
Middle East
2023-02-21
Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake
0
Middle East
2023-02-15
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
Middle East
2023-02-15
Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
09:14
Turks protest over government's quake response in stadiums, on streets
Middle East
09:14
Turks protest over government's quake response in stadiums, on streets
0
Middle East
08:17
Turkey's inflation seen falling to 55.5 percent in February
Middle East
08:17
Turkey's inflation seen falling to 55.5 percent in February
0
Middle East
08:13
UN seeks $4.3 bln for Yemen aid as global crises test donor coffers
Middle East
08:13
UN seeks $4.3 bln for Yemen aid as global crises test donor coffers
0
Middle East
08:05
Israel sees 'difficult days ahead' after West Bank attacks, riot
Middle East
08:05
Israel sees 'difficult days ahead' after West Bank attacks, riot
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25
Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25
Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder
3
Sports
13:21
FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025
Sports
13:21
FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria
5
Lebanon Economy
06:48
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
Lebanon Economy
06:48
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
6
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
7
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
8
Middle East
05:15
Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future
Middle East
05:15
Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store