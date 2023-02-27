New Turkey quake kills one person, flattens more buildings

Middle East
2023-02-27 | 06:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
New Turkey quake kills one person, flattens more buildings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
New Turkey quake kills one person, flattens more buildings

An earthquake shook southeast Turkey on Monday, killing one person, injuring 69 and causing 29 buildings to collapse, Turkish authorities said, triggering frantic work to rescue several people believed trapped in rubble.

The latest aftershock, with a magnitude of 5.6 and depth of 6.15 km, hit three weeks after a massive quake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

A rescue team carried out one man alive, strapped to a stretcher, from the rubble of a building in the province of Malatya, live footage on broadcaster CNN Turk showed.
 
A while later, it showed a woman, said to be the man's daughter, rescued from the same building.

Yunus Sezer, head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) told a news conference that search and rescue teams had been deployed to five buildings.

There have been four fresh earthquakes in the region in the past three weeks, as well as 45 aftershocks with magnitudes between five and six, said AFAD's general director of earthquake and risk reduction Orhan Tatar.
 
"This is very extraordinary activity," Tatar said.

ELECTIONS DUE
 
The earthquakes have struck months ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections, scheduled to be held by June, which present the biggest political challenge to President Tayyip Erdogan in his two-decade rule.

A delegation from Turkey's High Election Board was scheduled to visit the quake zone on Monday to start gathering material for a report on the feasibility of holding elections in the region.
 

Middle East

New

Turkey

Quake

Earthquake

Kills

Person

Building

Collapses

Natural Disaster

Environment

Survivors

Rescuers

Elections

Aftershocks

LBCI Next
Israel beefs up troops after unprecedented settler rampage
After Turkey's earthquake, a grave mental health toll looms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-26

Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-24

Turkey issues earthquake rebuilding rules after millions left homeless

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-21

Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-15

Nine survivors pulled from Turkey's rubble as earthquake death toll passes 40,000

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:14

Turks protest over government's quake response in stadiums, on streets

LBCI
Middle East
08:17

Turkey's inflation seen falling to 55.5 percent in February

LBCI
Middle East
08:13

UN seeks $4.3 bln for Yemen aid as global crises test donor coffers

LBCI
Middle East
08:05

Israel sees 'difficult days ahead' after West Bank attacks, riot

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25

Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:29

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder

LBCI
Sports
13:21

FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:48

Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case

LBCI
Sports
04:11

Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:29

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
Middle East
05:15

Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app