Turkey's inflation seen falling to 55.5 percent in February

Middle East
2023-02-27 | 08:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Turkey&#39;s inflation seen falling to 55.5 percent in February
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Turkey's inflation seen falling to 55.5 percent in February

Turkey's annual inflation should slow to 55.5 percent in February even as prices continue to rise on a monthly basis driven by higher prices of food and services, while it is expected to end the year at 45 percent, according to a Reuters poll on Monday.

Inflation has been stoked by a currency crisis at the end of 2021 and it touched a 24-year peak of 85.51 percent in October. It fell sharply in December and eased only to 57.7 percent in January despite a favorable base effect due to new-year price hikes on food, goods and services.
 
The median estimate of 14 economists in a Reuters poll for annual inflation in February stood at 55.5 percent. Forecasts ranged between 54 percent and 56.8 percent.

On a monthly basis the median estimate was 3.4 percent, in a range of 2.3 percent to 4.2 percent, mainly due to higher food prices, price hikes in education, communication and the health sector, economists said.

Turkey's southeast region was hit by massive earthquakes earlier this month which killed more than 44,000 people and left millions homeless in cold winter weather. Business groups and economists have said the earthquake could cost Turkey up to $100 billion and shave one to two percentage points off growth this year.
 
Government officials and economists have also said prices of goods and services, including food and housing, will fall in coming months by far less than previously expected due to disruptions caused by the quake.

Last week, Turkey's central bank lowered its policy rate by 50 basis points to 8.5 percent to support growth in the wake of the earthquake and said the central bank will monitor its impact on the economy.
 
The median estimate for inflation at year-end stood at 45 percent in the Reuters poll, with forecasts coming in between 34 percent and 51.7 percent. The median in a poll conducted before the earthquake in January stood at 41 percent for end-2023.

President Tayyip Erdogan has urged monetary stimulus over the last several years, aiming to achieve price stability by slashing borrowing costs, boosting exports and flipping chronic current account deficits to surpluses.

However, resulting high inflation damaged his popularity and the quake has added to the difficulties ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled to be held by June 18.

Before the earthquake, inflation had been expected to keep falling to around 35-40 percent by June. However, it is now seen to be around 44 percent in May, according to the median forecast of six economists who gave estimates to the Reuters poll.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce February inflation data at 0700 GMT on March 3.
 

Middle East

Turkey

Inflation

Seen

Falling

Economy

Central Bank

Policy Rate

Monitor

Impact

LBCI Next
Egypt's foreign minister meets Assad in first Syria visit since war
Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-26

Turkey's central bank sticks to forecast for inflation plunge

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-17

Turkey's inflation seen at 42.5 percent in 2023, GDP growth at 3 percent

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

Turkish central bank cuts policy rate after earthquake

LBCI
World
2023-02-07

The Biden economy: Waning inflation, record jobs, lingering uncertainty

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:14

Turks protest over government's quake response in stadiums, on streets

LBCI
Middle East
08:13

UN seeks $4.3 bln for Yemen aid as global crises test donor coffers

LBCI
Middle East
08:05

Israel sees 'difficult days ahead' after West Bank attacks, riot

LBCI
Middle East
08:01

Three killed in Turkish drone strike against YBS fighters in Iraq

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
13:21

FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25

Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:29

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder

LBCI
Sports
13:21

FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:48

Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case

LBCI
Sports
04:11

Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:29

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
Middle East
05:15

Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app