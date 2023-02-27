News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
16
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Dounya Heik
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
16
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
World Bank estimates Feb. 6 earthquakes caused $34.2 bln in damage in Turkey
Middle East
2023-02-27 | 09:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
World Bank estimates Feb. 6 earthquakes caused $34.2 bln in damage in Turkey
The two major earthquakes which hit Turkey on Feb. 6 caused about $34.2 billion in direct physical damage, but total reconstruction and recovery costs facing the country could be twice as high, the World Bank said on Monday.
The bank estimates that the earthquakes would also shave at least half a percentage point off Turkey's forecast gross domestic product growth of 3.5 percent to 4 percent in 2023, Humberto Lopez, World Bank country director for Turkey, told reporters.
The situation in Syria, which was also affected by the quakes, was "really catastrophic", said Anna Bjerde, World Bank Group vice president for Europe and Central Asia. The bank will release a separate damage estimate for Syria on Tuesday.
Bjerde said the initial rapid damage assessment for Turkey of $34.2 billion was equivalent to about 4 percent of its economic output in 2021, but that did not include indirect or secondary impacts on the growth of its economy, or the most recent earthquake a week ago.
"Our experience is that reconstruction needs can run as high as two to three times the estimated direct physical damage," she said.
The Feb. 6 earthquakes of 7.8 magnitude and 7.5 magnitude, the most deadly in modern Turkey's history, killed more than 44,300 people.
The World Bank said the earthquakes had been followed by more than 7,500 aftershocks, creating the largest such disaster to strike Turkey in over 80 years.
The bank's Global Rapid Post-Disaster Damage Estimation (GRADE) report estimates that 1.25 million people were made homeless by damage to their homes, or their complete collapse.
The heaviest damage occurred in 11 provinces in southern Turkey that have some of the country's highest poverty rates, and host more than 1.7 million Syrian refugees, or about half the total Syrian refugee population in Turkey, the report found.
The World Bank has provided immediate assistance of $780 million for Turkey from two existing projects in Turkey, as well as $1 billion in a new emergency recovery project.
Reuters
Middle East
World Bank
Group
Estimates
Earthquakes
Caused
Billion
Dollar
Damage
Turkey
Syria
Quake
Natural
Disaster
Environment
Next
Egypt's foreign minister meets Assad in first Syria visit since war
Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-16
Turkey earthquakes to cost insurers $2.4 billion
Middle East
2023-02-16
Turkey earthquakes to cost insurers $2.4 billion
0
World
2023-02-09
Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century
World
2023-02-09
Turkey quake and other major natural disasters this century
0
Middle East
2023-02-08
UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes
Middle East
2023-02-08
UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes
0
Middle East
2023-02-25
Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria
Middle East
2023-02-25
Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
11:12
UN Libya envoy to launch new effort to break stalemate
Middle East
11:12
UN Libya envoy to launch new effort to break stalemate
0
Middle East
09:48
Egypt taps private firms and long-delayed museum to revitalize tourism
Middle East
09:48
Egypt taps private firms and long-delayed museum to revitalize tourism
0
Middle East
09:14
Turks protest over government's quake response in stadiums, on streets
Middle East
09:14
Turks protest over government's quake response in stadiums, on streets
0
Middle East
08:17
Turkey's inflation seen falling to 55.5 percent in February
Middle East
08:17
Turkey's inflation seen falling to 55.5 percent in February
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
0
Variety
2023-02-01
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl impresses "La Voix" Canada's jury
Variety
2023-02-01
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl impresses "La Voix" Canada's jury
0
World
2023-01-26
Two killed in knife attack on train in northern Germany
World
2023-01-26
Two killed in knife attack on train in northern Germany
0
Sports
2023-01-30
Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics
Sports
2023-01-30
Ukraine's Zelenskiy presses drive to keep Russia out of Paris Olympics
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
10:48
Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count
World
10:48
Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count
2
World
10:57
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
World
10:57
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
4
Lebanon News
08:26
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
Lebanon News
08:26
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
5
Lebanon Economy
06:48
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
Lebanon Economy
06:48
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
6
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
7
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
8
Variety
11:06
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
Variety
11:06
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store