Israel says motorist killed in West Bank held US citizenship
Middle East
2023-02-28 | 07:01
Israel says motorist killed in West Bank held US citizenship
Israeli authorities said Tuesday that a motorist shot to death by a suspected Palestinian gunman in the occupied West Bank held both American and Israeli citizenship. It was the latest in a bloody string of violent attacks roiling the region.
The government identified the slain man as Elan Ganeles, 27, of West Hartford, Conn. A friend told local media he had been visiting Israel for a wedding and driving on a highway near the Dead Sea when he was shot. The attackers remained at large Tuesday.
Ganeles was the sole fatality of what the army said was a multi-site shooting spree a day earlier. The army said the attackers opened fire at an Israeli car near the Palestinian city of Jericho, hitting Ganeles. The assailants, traveling in one vehicle, then drove further and fired again, the army said. The attackers set their own vehicle afire and fled, setting off a manhunt.
Ganeles died later at Hadassah Medical Center, the hospital said. He is to be buried Wednesday in the Israeli central city of Raanana. Israeli President Isaac Herzog extended condolences to Ganeles’s family.
Ganeles’s killing came a day after two Israelis were killed by a Palestinian gunman in the northern West Bank, triggering a rampage in which Israeli settlers torched dozens of cars and homes in a Palestinian town and one Palestinian was killed. It was the worst such violence in decades.
So far this year, 62 Palestinians, about half of them affiliated with armed groups, have been killed by Israeli troops and civilians. In the same period, 14 Israelis, all but one of them civilians, have been killed in Palestinian attacks.
AP
Middle East
Israel
West Bank
Violence
US
Citizen
Killed
Government
Motorist
Politics
Territory
Middle East
Israel-Gaza border heats up after West Bank violence
Middle East
Palestinians: 9 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank
Middle East
Israeli troops besiege gunmen in West Bank city, two Palestinians killed
Middle East
Israeli police: 2 killed, 5 wounded in suspected car-ramming
Middle East
Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran
Middle East
Turkey's economy grew 5.6 percent in 2022, pace to slow after earthquakes
Middle East
Egypt's foreign minister breaks ice with visits to Syria and Turkey
Middle East
Israeli PM’s ultranationalist ally quits as deputy minister
World
Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief
World
Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict
Press Highlights
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
Middle East
Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran
News Bulletin Reports
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon Economy
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon News
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
World
Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count
News Bulletin Reports
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
World
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
Lebanon News
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
World
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
Variety
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
Lebanon News
French Senator praises Lebanese ability to rise after crises
Variety
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again
