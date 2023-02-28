Twenty-two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria

Middle East
2023-02-28 | 08:17
High views
Twenty-two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria
Twenty-two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria

The Syrian opposition-run civil defense said on Tuesday 22 people had died from an outbreak of cholera in the northwestern region in the aftermath of the devastating quake that hit Turkey and Syria.

The Western-backed main rescuer in the border region that has been hardest hit within Syria, which cited medical bodies, said there were also another 568 cases of infection as a result of the widespread damage to water systems and infrastructure.
 

Middle East

Syria

Cholera

Outbreak

Post

Quake

Turkey

Earthquake

Virus

Infection

Illness

Civil

Defense

