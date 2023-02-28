News
Egypt reopens newly restored historic mosque
Middle East
2023-02-28 | 08:33
WORDS FOR VISUALS Egypt reopens newly restored historic mosque
Egypt's historic mosque of al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah, named after the sixth Fatimid caliph and located in old Cairo, was reopened for visitors on Monday, Feb. 27 after renovations.
The renovation project for Egypt's fourth oldest mosque and its second largest began in 2017 with a budget of 85 million Egyptian pounds ($2.8 million).
The renovation, done in collaboration between Egypt’s antiquities authority and Bohra Shia sect, included architectural restoration as well as maintenance to protect the walls of the mosque from the effects of moisture and salts.
Reuters
Middle East
Words
Visual
Egypt
Reopens
Newly
Restored
Historic
Mosque
Antiquities
Authorities
Cairo
Renovations
