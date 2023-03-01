Israelis step up protests over government’s legal overhaul

Middle East
2023-03-01 | 05:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israelis step up protests over government’s legal overhaul
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Israelis step up protests over government’s legal overhaul

Israelis protesting a contentious government plan to overhaul the judicial system were stepping up their opposition on Wednesday, with large demonstrations and road closures expected in what protest leaders have dubbed a “national disruption day.”

The demonstrations come as the government barrels ahead with the legal changes. A parliamentary committee is moving forward on a bill that would weaken the Supreme Court. The Knesset also is set to cast a preliminary vote on a separate proposal to protect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from being removed from his post over calls that he cannot serve as premier while on trial for corruption.

Protesters blocked Tel Aviv’s main freeway artery and the highway connecting the city to Jerusalem early Wednesday, halting rush hour traffic for about an hour. At busy train stations in Tel Aviv, protesters prevented trains from departing by blocking their doors. Police said several protesters were arrested for disturbing the peace.

In response, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, an ultranationalist, called on police to prevent the road blockages, labeling the protesters “anarchists.”

Thousands of protesters came out in locations across the country waving Israeli flags. Parents marched with their children, tech workers walked out of work to demonstrate and doctors in scrubs protested outside hospitals. The main demonstrations were expected later Wednesday outside the Knesset and near Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem.

The rival sides are digging in, deepening one of Israel’s worst domestic crises. The legal overhaul has sparked an unprecedented uproar, with weeks of mass protests, criticism from legal experts, business leaders and the security establishment — as well as concern from international allies.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the overhaul’s main architect, said Tuesday that the coalition aims to ram through some of the judicial overhaul bills into law in the coming month, before the parliament goes on recess for the Passover holiday on Apr. 2.

The clash comes as Israel and the Palestinians are mired in a new round of deadly violence and as Netanyahu’s government, its most right-wing ever, is beginning to show early cracks just two months into its tenure.

Neither side appears to be backing down. The government has dismissed calls to freeze the overhaul and make way for dialogue and the protest organizers have pledged to intensify their fight until the plan is scrapped.

The government says the changes are meant to correct an imbalance that has given the courts too much power and allowed them to meddle in the legislative process. They say the overhaul will streamline governance and say elections last year, which returned Netanyahu to power with a slim majority in parliament, gave them a mandate to make the changes.

Critics say the overhaul will upend Israel’s system of checks and balances, granting the prime minister and the government unrestrained power and push the country toward authoritarianism.
 

Middle East

Israel

Steps Up

Protests

Government

Legal

Overhaul

Netanyahu

Government

Politics

LBCI Next
Israeli protesters block highway as government presses on with judicial overhaul
Ancient restaurant highlights Iraq’s archeology renaissance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
05:06

Israeli protesters block highway as government presses on with judicial overhaul

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-15

Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:12

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

LBCI
Middle East
05:46

Israeli police fire stun grenades on 'day of disruption' protest of judicial overhaul

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:02

Turkey fines TikTok 1.75 mln lira for weak data protection measures

LBCI
Middle East
09:00

Egypt to use daylight saving time again in a bid to save energy

LBCI
World
07:54

UAE's Masdar to invest $1.2 bln in British battery storage tech

LBCI
Middle East
07:48

Istanbul retail prices up 3.83 percent monthly in February

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-31

Western allies differ over jets for Ukraine as Russia claims gains

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-25

Iran likely to supply air defence missiles to Syria: Iranian state TV

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25

LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company

LBCI
World
05:19

Two trains collide in Greece, at least 36 killed, dozens injured

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app