News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli police fire stun grenades on 'day of disruption' protest of judicial overhaul
Middle East
2023-03-01 | 05:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli police fire stun grenades on 'day of disruption' protest of judicial overhaul
Israeli police fired stun grenades in Tel Aviv as scuffles broke out across the country on Wednesday in a "day of disruption" protest as lawmakers ploughed ahead with judicial changes that opponents see as a threat to democracy.
"Israel is not a dictatorship, Israel is not Hungary," protesters blocking the main highway from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem shouted, waving blue and white Israeli flags.
Tel Aviv police on horseback tried to stop demonstrators breaching barricades as traffic piled up. Live footage showed police dragging protesters off the road as demonstrators called out "shame" and "we are the majority and we are out on the streets". At least nine people were arrested, police said.
Demonstrations were expected to intensify in what protest organizers have dubbed a day of disruption. Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he would not allow "anarchists" to block roads.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist-religious coalition government proposed what it has described as a reform of the judiciary in January.
It includes giving ruling coalition lawmakers decisive sway in picking judges and limits the scope of the Supreme Court to strike down legislation or rule against the executive.
In parliament, the Knesset's Constitution, Justice and Law Committee gave initial approval to more proposals in the plan, in a vote boycotted by opposition lawmakers.
Critics say the proposals undermine judicial independence, given Israel has no constitution and only one house of parliament that is controlled by the coalition.
The plan has yet to be written into law, but it has already affected the Israeli shekel and drawn concern from some Western allies about the health of democracy.
"Slow down a little a bit, maybe bring people together, try and build some consensus," U.S. Ambassador Tom Nides said at Tel Aviv University's conference of the Institute for National Security Studies on Tuesday.
Netanyahu, on trial on corruption charges that he denies, says the changes will restore balance between the branches of government and boost business. Economists and legal experts have said they will isolate Israel and wreak havoc on the economy.
Polls have shown the plan is unpopular with most Israelis who would prefer a compromise be reached. Warning the country was on the brink of "constitutional and social collapse", President Isaac Herzog is pushing for an agreed accord.
Reuters
Middle East
Israel
Police
Fire
Stun
Grenade
Day
Distribution
Protests
Judicial
Overhaul
Disruption
Economy
Inflation
Next
Erdogan indicates Turkey elections to be held on May 14
Iran expels 2 German envoys amid uproar over death sentence
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
05:06
Israeli protesters block highway as government presses on with judicial overhaul
Middle East
05:06
Israeli protesters block highway as government presses on with judicial overhaul
0
Middle East
05:04
Israelis step up protests over government’s legal overhaul
Middle East
05:04
Israelis step up protests over government’s legal overhaul
0
Middle East
2023-02-25
Democracy means judicial autonomy, German envoy says on Israel overhaul
Middle East
2023-02-25
Democracy means judicial autonomy, German envoy says on Israel overhaul
0
Middle East
2023-02-23
Planned judicial overhaul could harm Israel's growth
Middle East
2023-02-23
Planned judicial overhaul could harm Israel's growth
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:02
Turkey fines TikTok 1.75 mln lira for weak data protection measures
Variety
09:02
Turkey fines TikTok 1.75 mln lira for weak data protection measures
0
Middle East
09:00
Egypt to use daylight saving time again in a bid to save energy
Middle East
09:00
Egypt to use daylight saving time again in a bid to save energy
0
World
07:54
UAE's Masdar to invest $1.2 bln in British battery storage tech
World
07:54
UAE's Masdar to invest $1.2 bln in British battery storage tech
0
Middle East
07:48
Istanbul retail prices up 3.83 percent monthly in February
Middle East
07:48
Istanbul retail prices up 3.83 percent monthly in February
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
0
World
2023-01-31
Western allies differ over jets for Ukraine as Russia claims gains
World
2023-01-31
Western allies differ over jets for Ukraine as Russia claims gains
0
Middle East
2023-02-25
Iran likely to supply air defence missiles to Syria: Iranian state TV
Middle East
2023-02-25
Iran likely to supply air defence missiles to Syria: Iranian state TV
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25
LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
4
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
5
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
6
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
7
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store