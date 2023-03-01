Erdogan indicates Turkey elections to be held on May 14

Middle East
2023-03-01 | 05:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Erdogan indicates Turkey elections to be held on May 14
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Erdogan indicates Turkey elections to be held on May 14

President Tayyip Erdogan indicated on Wednesday that elections will be held on May 14, sticking to his previous plan for the vote with a date just over three months after a devastating earthquake killed more than 45,000 people in Turkey.

"This nation will do what is necessary on May 14, God willing," Erdogan said in a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament, in an apparent reference to elections seen as representing his biggest ever political challenge.
 
There had been conflicting signals over the likely timing of the presidential and parliamentary elections since last month's earthquake, with some suggesting they could be postponed until later in the year or could be held as scheduled on June 18.

Before the disaster, Erdogan's popularity had been eroded in recent years by soaring inflation and a slump in the lira which hit living standards, although some opinion polls in recent months had shown signs of a pick-up in his support.
 
Erdogan has faced a wave of criticism over his government's handling of the deadliest quake in the nation's modern history. But he defended Ankara's response on Wednesday, saying it had been caught up in "a storm of earthquakes".

"We will build better buildings in place of those which collapsed. We will win hearts and we will unroll a new future in front of our people," he said in a speech accompanied by a video showing all the state had done in response to the disaster.
 
Erdogan, aiming to extend his rule into a third decade, had previously said he was bringing the votes forward to May to avoid holidays in June.

Doubts had been expressed about the ability of election authorities to prepare and make logistical arrangements for the voting of those affected in the quake zone, home to some 14 million people.

EARTHQUAKE
 
Erdogan rose to power 20 years ago as Turkey grappled with a severe economic crisis in 2001 and chronic corruption that crippled institutions. The coalition of that time had faced accusations of mishandling a devastating 1999 earthquake.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the death toll in Turkey had risen to 45,089, bringing the total toll including Syria to about 51,000. The quake also injured 108,000 people in Turkey.

Ankara faces a huge challenge in repairing the immense destruction caused by the earthquake and subsequent powerful tremors, which left millions sheltering in tents or seeking to move to other cities.

Erdogan has pledged to rebuild homes within a year but it will be many months before thousands can leave tents or container housing, and daily queues for food, to move into permanent housing.

He said on Wednesday that more than 200,000 buildings had been destroyed or seriously damaged in the quakes. Some two million people were registered as having fled the region, which has been hit by more than 11,000 aftershocks, AFAD said.

It added it had put up more than 350,000 tents, with tent cities established at 332 sites. Container housing settlements were being established in 162 places.
 

Middle East

Erdogan

Turkey

Elections

Post

Quake

Earthquake

Presidency

Politics

Government

Economy

LBCI Next
FlyDubai announces record profit as Gulf air travel booms
Israeli police fire stun grenades on 'day of disruption' protest of judicial overhaul
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-28

Turkey's economy grew 5.6 percent in 2022, pace to slow after earthquakes

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-15

Turkey arrests 78 over earthquake social media posts

LBCI
Middle East
04:44

Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises above 45,000

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:02

Turkey fines TikTok 1.75 mln lira for weak data protection measures

LBCI
Middle East
09:00

Egypt to use daylight saving time again in a bid to save energy

LBCI
World
07:54

UAE's Masdar to invest $1.2 bln in British battery storage tech

LBCI
Middle East
07:48

Istanbul retail prices up 3.83 percent monthly in February

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake

LBCI
World
2023-01-31

Western allies differ over jets for Ukraine as Russia claims gains

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-25

Iran likely to supply air defence missiles to Syria: Iranian state TV

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25

LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app