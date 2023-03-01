Istanbul retail prices up 3.83 percent monthly in February

Middle East
2023-03-01 | 07:48

0min


Retail prices in Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, rose 3.83 percent month-on-month in February for an annual increase of 78.62 percent, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Wednesday.

Wholesale prices in the city, home to around a fifth of Turkey's population of 85 million, increased by 2.38 percent month-on-month in the same period for an annual rise of 78.69 percent, ITO said.
 

