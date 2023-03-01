WHO chief 'heartbroken' by visit to quake-hit Syria, says more funds needed

Middle East
2023-03-01 | 10:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
WHO chief &#39;heartbroken&#39; by visit to quake-hit Syria, says more funds needed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
WHO chief 'heartbroken' by visit to quake-hit Syria, says more funds needed

Available funding and new border crossings were still not enough to help quake-hit citizens in Syria's battered northwest, the head of the WHO said on Wednesday, adding he was "disturbed and heartbroken" by a visit to the rebel-held region.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was speaking to reporters after visiting a hospital in the area, where more than 4,000 people have died as a result of last month's devastating earthquake.
 
Following the quake, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad allowed the opening of two more crossings with Turkey, bringing the total to three, to allow aid into the region held by his armed opponents.

However, more access - and funding - were still needed, Ghebreyesus said.

"I don't think the existing, the three, will be enough. Any available access should be used," he told reporters in Syria.

He said he did not discuss with local authorities the possibility of aid coming in across front lines from government-held zones. Other UN agencies and international aid groups have criticized hardline rebels for rejecting such deliveries.
 
The UN had already struggled to gather funding to address Syria's worsening humanitarian situation before the earthquake hit, and had secured just half of its 2022 appeal.

It said it would need nearly $400 million over three months to respond to those affected by the quake in Syria alone.

The opposition-controlled zone in the northwest is home to some 4 million people, many of them displaced by conflict in other parts of their homeland.
 
Hospitals there are in particularly dire conditions, having been hit by air strikes over the years and facing chronic shortages of equipment.

The UN said Syria's needs are now at its highest since the start of the conflict nearly 12 years ago.
 

Middle East

WHO

World Health Organization

Turkey

Syria

Earthquake

More

Funds

Needed

LBCI Next
Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises above 45,000
Danish-Bosnian woman gets four-year sentence for aiding Islamic State in Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-08

WHO sending medics and supplies to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-08

UK offers more support to Turkey and Syria after earthquakes

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-25

Earthquake death toll surpasses 50,000 in Turkey and Syria

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

Death toll from Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
11:31

Low water levels force halt to north Syria hydropower

LBCI
Middle East
11:01

UN slams deployment of South Sudan troops in disputed region

LBCI
Variety
10:54

TotalEnergies buys CEPSA’s upstream assets in Abu Dhabi

LBCI
Middle East
10:44

Turkish cenbank's cheap export loan scheme has reached maximum limit

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-30

Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-27

Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:28

Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
09:05

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:12

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

LBCI
World
08:55

Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea

LBCI
World
07:51

UK house prices fall by most since 2012, mortgage approvals drop

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app