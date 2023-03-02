News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi companies to invest $51 billion under government-backed plan
Middle East
2023-03-02 | 04:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi companies to invest $51 billion under government-backed plan
Saudi Arabia has launched 192 billion riyals ($51.2 billion) of investments led by local companies, including oil giant Aramco (2222.SE), SABIC (2010.SE) and Ma'aden (1211.SE), under a government-backed initiative, state news agency SPA reported.
The projects are part of a program called Shareek, a 5-trillion-riyal investment initiative announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2021, as the kingdom works with the private sector to diversify away from oil by 2030.
The program has approved the first batch of projects, including five investments by Aramco in petrochemicals, cloud computing and ship engines, SPA reported, citing a statement from Abdulaziz Al-Arifi, the chief executive of Shareek.
ACWA Power (2082.SE) will get backing to build the world's largest green hydrogen plant, Ma'aden will receive support to boost production of phosphate fertilizers and SABIC will build the kingdom's first catalyst manufacturing hub, SPA added.
Other investments in the telecommunications and logistics will also receive Shareek support.
Prince Mohammed had announced 12 trillion riyals of investments that the kingdom is planning by 2030, which include the Shareek program, 3 trillion riyals from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and 2 trillion in foreign investment.
As part of the plans, officials have also pressed international companies to invest in Saudi Arabia and move their regional headquarters to Riyadh in order to benefit from government contracts.
But the kingdom has struggled to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), one of the pillars of Vision 2030, which reached just under $4.1 billion in the first half of 2022, a fraction of the $100 billion target for the end of the decade.
Reuters
Middle East
Saudi Arabia
Aramco
Companies
Invest
Billions
Invest
Government
Backed
Plan
Ma'aden
Oil
Riyal
Next
SpaceX launches US, Russia, UAE astronauts to space station
Saudi, UK ministers agree to study combat air cooperation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:25
Tesla plans 6,000 jobs in Mexico and eyeing more investment, government says
World
11:25
Tesla plans 6,000 jobs in Mexico and eyeing more investment, government says
0
World
2023-02-28
Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict
World
2023-02-28
Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict
0
Middle East
2023-02-14
Saudi Arabia's PIF invests $1.3 billion in 4 local construction firms
Middle East
2023-02-14
Saudi Arabia's PIF invests $1.3 billion in 4 local construction firms
0
Middle East
2023-02-06
Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom
Middle East
2023-02-06
Saudi Arabia says tech giants to invest more than $9 billion in kingdom
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
08:48
Turkish families shelter on a train after earthquake brought life to a standstill
Middle East
08:48
Turkish families shelter on a train after earthquake brought life to a standstill
0
Middle East
08:44
Trapped in rubble then separated, a Turkish man reunites with granddaughter
Middle East
08:44
Trapped in rubble then separated, a Turkish man reunites with granddaughter
0
Middle East
08:34
For some Gaza kids, a donkey cart is the only way to class
Middle East
08:34
For some Gaza kids, a donkey cart is the only way to class
0
World
08:01
Japan's Marubeni, Saudi's PIF weighing clean hydrogen production in kingdom
World
08:01
Japan's Marubeni, Saudi's PIF weighing clean hydrogen production in kingdom
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-01
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS
Variety
2023-03-01
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
0
Middle East
2023-02-27
UN Libya envoy to launch new effort to break stalemate
Middle East
2023-02-27
UN Libya envoy to launch new effort to break stalemate
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
13:28
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
13:28
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
4
Lebanon News
04:57
EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network
Lebanon News
04:57
EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network
5
Press Highlights
06:17
The army's support is an international 'red line'
Press Highlights
06:17
The army's support is an international 'red line'
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
General Abbas Ibrahim: From soldier to negotiator
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
General Abbas Ibrahim: From soldier to negotiator
7
Middle East
10:44
Turkish cenbank's cheap export loan scheme has reached maximum limit
Middle East
10:44
Turkish cenbank's cheap export loan scheme has reached maximum limit
8
Lebanon News
04:50
Ain al-Hilweh Camp violence forces UNRWA schools to close on Thursday
Lebanon News
04:50
Ain al-Hilweh Camp violence forces UNRWA schools to close on Thursday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store