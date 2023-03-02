Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions this year

Middle East
2023-03-02
High views
Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions this year
0min
Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions this year

Oman is in the preparation process to offer a new batch of oil and gas concession areas by the end of the first quarter of 2023, the energy ministry said in a tweet on Thursday.

While the first batch will target onshore blocks, the Gulf-state will also offer offshore oil and gas blocks by the end of the second quarter of 2023, the ministry added.
 

