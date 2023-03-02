News
Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions this year
Middle East
2023-03-02 | 05:29
Oman to offer offshore oil and gas concessions this year
Oman is in the preparation process to offer a new batch of oil and gas concession areas by the end of the first quarter of 2023, the energy ministry said in a tweet on Thursday.
While the first batch will target onshore blocks, the Gulf-state will also offer offshore oil and gas blocks by the end of the second quarter of 2023, the ministry added.
Reuters
Lebanon Economy
13:28
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
13:28
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:01
Judge Aoun must comply with Oweidat’s temporary suspension decision
News Bulletin Reports
09:01
Judge Aoun must comply with Oweidat’s temporary suspension decision
0
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
0
Sports
08:55
Stroll to race in Bahrain after missing F1 testing
Sports
08:55
Stroll to race in Bahrain after missing F1 testing
Middle East
08:48
Turkish families shelter on a train after earthquake brought life to a standstill
Middle East
08:48
Turkish families shelter on a train after earthquake brought life to a standstill
0
Middle East
08:44
Trapped in rubble then separated, a Turkish man reunites with granddaughter
Middle East
08:44
Trapped in rubble then separated, a Turkish man reunites with granddaughter
0
Middle East
08:34
For some Gaza kids, a donkey cart is the only way to class
Middle East
08:34
For some Gaza kids, a donkey cart is the only way to class
0
World
08:01
Japan's Marubeni, Saudi's PIF weighing clean hydrogen production in kingdom
World
08:01
Japan's Marubeni, Saudi's PIF weighing clean hydrogen production in kingdom
Variety
2023-03-01
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS
Variety
2023-03-01
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
0
Middle East
2023-02-27
UN Libya envoy to launch new effort to break stalemate
Middle East
2023-02-27
UN Libya envoy to launch new effort to break stalemate
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
1
Lebanon Economy
13:28
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
13:28
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea
4
Lebanon News
04:57
EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network
Lebanon News
04:57
EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network
5
Press Highlights
06:17
The army's support is an international 'red line'
Press Highlights
06:17
The army's support is an international 'red line'
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
General Abbas Ibrahim: From soldier to negotiator
News Bulletin Reports
10:57
General Abbas Ibrahim: From soldier to negotiator
7
Middle East
10:44
Turkish cenbank's cheap export loan scheme has reached maximum limit
Middle East
10:44
Turkish cenbank's cheap export loan scheme has reached maximum limit
8
Lebanon News
04:50
Ain al-Hilweh Camp violence forces UNRWA schools to close on Thursday
Lebanon News
04:50
Ain al-Hilweh Camp violence forces UNRWA schools to close on Thursday
