News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
For some Gaza kids, a donkey cart is the only way to class
Middle East
2023-03-02 | 08:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
For some Gaza kids, a donkey cart is the only way to class
The crowded, potholed and often polluted streets of Gaza are tough - especially for children trying to get to school.
For those who live too far away or who are too young to make the trip on foot, and too poor to afford a bus, Loay Abu Sahloul has a reliable - if slow - alternative: his donkey cart.
Each morning, the 33-year-old Palestinian whistles three times to summon his passengers, most of them preschoolers, from their homes in Khan Younis refugee camp. Sometimes as many as 15 clamber aboard.
The earnings are meagre. But Abu Sahloul, who says being a donkey driver is the only employment available to him due to a neurological condition, sees the work as a social service.
"These families are in difficult financial conditions. The whole situation in Gaza is poor," Abu Sahloul said. He charges five shekels ($1.3) per month for each child.
School buses, by contrast, cost at least 40 shekels a month.
The donkey cart can be hazardous, however. Children are exposed to the elements and have at times tumbled off.
"I can't afford to send my son on a bus. My heart breaks each time I see him and the other children on the cart," said Intissar Al-Araj, one of the parents who use Abu Sahloul's service.
"Once he fell off the cart and injured his leg. I pray to God that my kids will be able to take a bus," she said.
Reuters
Middle East
Gaza
Strip
Kids
Donkey
Carts
Transportation
Class
School
Education
Next
British navy seizes Iran missiles, parts likely Yemen bound
Low water levels force halt to north Syria hydropower
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Education Ministry offers daily transportation allowance to teachers, but strikes continue
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Education Ministry offers daily transportation allowance to teachers, but strikes continue
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-20
Lebanon's schools strike leaves one million children without education
Lebanon News
2023-01-20
Lebanon's schools strike leaves one million children without education
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16
Lebanese, Syrian public schools students waiting for glimmer of hope to return to classes
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16
Lebanese, Syrian public schools students waiting for glimmer of hope to return to classes
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Lebanon suspends afternoon classes for Syrian refugees in public schools
Lebanon News
2023-01-11
Lebanon suspends afternoon classes for Syrian refugees in public schools
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:38
Spanish woman freed from Iran jail says positive thoughts kept her going
World
10:38
Spanish woman freed from Iran jail says positive thoughts kept her going
0
World
10:34
IAEA's Grossi to travel to Iran, seeking breakthrough on cooperation
World
10:34
IAEA's Grossi to travel to Iran, seeking breakthrough on cooperation
0
Middle East
10:03
Libya approves constitutional fix but no big breakthrough to elections
Middle East
10:03
Libya approves constitutional fix but no big breakthrough to elections
0
Middle East
10:00
Turkey faces challenge 'beyond comprehension' to clear earthquake rubble
Middle East
10:00
Turkey faces challenge 'beyond comprehension' to clear earthquake rubble
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-14
UNICEF calls stakeholders to ensure learning for all children
Lebanon News
2023-02-14
UNICEF calls stakeholders to ensure learning for all children
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
0
World
04:23
SpaceX launches US, Russia, UAE astronauts to space station
World
04:23
SpaceX launches US, Russia, UAE astronauts to space station
0
Variety
2023-02-15
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
Variety
2023-02-15
How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
2
Press Highlights
06:17
The army's support is an international 'red line'
Press Highlights
06:17
The army's support is an international 'red line'
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
4
Lebanon News
08:10
Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers
Lebanon News
08:10
Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers
5
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
6
Lebanon News
04:57
EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network
Lebanon News
04:57
EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network
7
Lebanon News
06:05
US, France hope for electing new president: Makari
Lebanon News
06:05
US, France hope for electing new president: Makari
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store