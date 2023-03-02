Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which Muslims around the world observe fasting from sunrise until sunset. The month is considered to be a time of spiritual reflection, increased devotion, and worship.



The announcement of the first day of Ramadan is eagerly awaited by Muslims worldwide, as it marks the beginning of a month of increased religious observance and community spirit. The timing of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which is observed by Islamic scholars and religious authorities.



Ayatollah Fadlallah, a highly respected Shiite Muslim cleric, passed away in 2010 at the age of 74. He was known for his progressive and modern interpretation of Islam, and his teachings continue to influence religious discourse in the Middle East and beyond.



As Muslims around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan, the announcement of the first day is a moment of great significance and anticipation.